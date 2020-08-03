Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility and Why Does It Matter?

Corporate social responsibility is an essential factor in any business. CSR is an automatic model that ensures companies' actions are held accountable by stakeholders, the public, and themselves. Practicing corporate social responsibility is also referred to as corporate citizenship. Engaging CSR means that a company is conscious of its impact on society, the environment, and […]

Corporate social responsibility is an essential factor in any business. CSR is an automatic model that ensures companies’ actions are held accountable by stakeholders, the public, and themselves. Practicing corporate social responsibility is also referred to as corporate citizenship. Engaging CSR means that a company is conscious of its impact on society, the environment, and social and economic factors.

Kate Schmidt, a lead designer of Passion Lilie, states that implementing CSR has many benefits. She also adds that the public view of a company matters a lot. Prioritizing CSR is a way of showing the business’s social consciousness to its customers and setting a positive example.

When launching a CSR initiative, it’s crucial to involve the company’s significant people, such as employees and stakeholders, in the decision-making process. It creates a sense of trust between the company and the employees and leads to an overall more authentic initiative.

Why Corporate Social Responsibility Matters in the Business World

Corporate social responsibility is an essential factor for both the company and the consumers. Starbucks and Coca-Cola company are leading examples of companies that have implemented corporate social responsibility in their business. Other reasons CSR is essential for any company are:

  • CSR programs promote a philanthropic spirit in the company and volunteerism among employees. Thus, the business boosts its brand while giving back to society.
  • Corporate social responsibility strengthens the bond between employees and the corporation, helping employees feel connected to the company and the outside world.
  • Most consumers like to know that their purchases have positive impacts on the world. A 2017 survey showed that a whopping 90 percent of consumers preferred companies supporting corporate social responsibility. That’s because a company that implements corporate social responsibility supports something the consumer genuinely cares about.
  • Many employees seek out companies that focus on people, the environment, and revenue. CSR ensures that employees are treated with proper ethics and fairness, as a business that gives back to society will likewise give back to its employees.

Businesses that do not take heed of corporate social responsibility run a risk of defaming their own brand. Consumers may dislike the company or view it as having a lack of ethics. No company wants a bad reputation; at the same time, non-genuine CSR can be equally damaging. Companies should take time to establish CSR initiatives, and they should ensure that these programs accurately reflect company values and offer unique value to consumers.

Nicholas Kahrilas, President at Platinum Legacy

Nicholas Kahrilas is the President of Platinum Legacy, a Los Angeles-based direct portfolio lender. A specialist in real estate lending and bridge loans, Nicholas enjoys sharing his industry experience with readers online. Outside of his professional endeavors, Nicholas Kahrilas plays paddle tennis and practices philanthropy.

