What is Corona-Consciousness?

-I accept that we are in the middle of a global pandemic of historical significance
-I understand that our economies are opening up to keep money flowing, but not because the virus is now gone
-I understand that this virus is transmitted through aerosol droplets from talking, sneezing, coughing and breathing, and the less droplets I am exposed to, or expose others to, the less chance someone gets infected
-Because of the last point, I understand that covering my mouth and nose, staying away from crowds and distancing from others reduces probability of infection and spread
-I am aware that not everyone dies from COVID, but it is one of the leading causes of daily death in some countries, like the US right now
-I am clear that some people show no symptoms, but spread the virus, infecting others, causing some to be hospitalized, intubated or die
-I have learned some countries have successfully won against the virus by masking, distancing, tracing and societal collaboration
-I know the meaning of “novel”, it means it is new, unknown and we still don’t know how it spreads or sickens, or its long-term effects and so I err on the side of caution
-I see others making different decisions to me, but I accept that we are all societal guinea pigs that will help inform the best course of action, and then determine if I made the right decisions today
-I know the difference between living with anxiety and fear, vs being informed & cautious vs being blissfully ignorant
-I like to take risks and tempt fate every now and then, but only if the benefits outweigh the risks
-I understand that this risk calculation is different for everybody
-I am aware that some countries and media outlets are flooding us with false information, but it is unlikely that hundreds of governments around the world have all of a sudden decided to cooperate and make up the risks and the contagious nature of this disease
-I believe we are all in this together, each facing our struggles, dilemmas and deliberations, but I know that this will not go on for ever, this too shall pass, and we shall once again enjoy the happiness, freedom and connectedness that makes our globe so beautiful

Let’s find each other, support each other and honor each other, through what will likely be a tough situation for time to come..

    Vish Chatterji, Author of The Business Casual Yogi

    Vish Chatterji is the author of The Business Casual Yogi: Take Charge of Your Body, Mind & Career. He was born in the bustling city of Hong Kong, to Indian parents. He came to America to study engineering and then pursued a career in engineering and business before becoming a successful tech entrepreneur in California. Throughout his 20-years in Corporate America, he studied and practiced yoga, meditation and Ayurveda as a way to stay balanced as a leader. He now coaches business leaders in this East-meets-West approach to help more of their greatness show up at work. Vish holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University and a master’s of business administration from the University of Michigan. Vish is a certified executive coach, yoga teacher, meditation instructor and Vedic life counselor. He holds elected office as a Board Director for Beach Cities Health District in Los Angeles California. He is a married father of three and loves to garden, bicycle and fix things around the house!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

