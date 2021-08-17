Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What is Community Philanthropy?

Community philanthropy is one of the most effective forms of nonprofit action. By combining the resources of community members, it can be superior to other forms of charitable work. What is Community Philanthropy? There are several key aspects to it. The first part is gaining the support of community members and leveraging its resources. Then, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Community philanthropy is one of the most effective forms of nonprofit action. By combining the resources of community members, it can be superior to other forms of charitable work.

What is Community Philanthropy? There are several key aspects to it. The first part is gaining the support of community members and leveraging its resources. Then, work together to tackle the challenges that affect the region or better the quality of life. The fact that it is locally-driven makes it very different from a national charity.

For example, a nonprofit like the American Red Cross or UNICEF is simply massive. It’s designed to deserve hundreds of millions of people and stretches across continents. Major decisions will be made in its headquarters, which will often be far away from the people it’s serving. There might be some benefits to this. In some cases, it might be more efficient. Some problems require a large player to tackle.

On the other hand, community philanthropy encourages the growth of internal assets. Capacity and trust are built through participation and collaboration. An important part of community philanthropy is shared power and decision-making. While the CEO of a national nonprofit is at the top of the pyramid, community philanthropy aims to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard. The fact that everyone has a say results in a very different organization. Not only are the missions usually different but the way they are managed as well.

Community philanthropy can tap into an amazing amount of resources. Professionals can do pro-bono work. Individuals and businesses can donate cash or in-kind donations. Volunteers can contribute their knowledge and experience. Getting everyone to contribute also creates a sense of community.

Community members also have insider knowledge. They’re not some CEO in a faraway city. They know themselves and their neighbors better than an outsider. Additionally, they’ll be able to commit to things long-term because the projects are in their backyard. A national charity must answer to a board of directors and is constantly putting out fires.

Some organizations resemble community philanthropy. But it’s not classified in this category if decisions are made by one or a select group of members.

Community organizing started with the Native Americans. Soon, migrant workers adopted this practice. It became mainstream during the progressive movement when society was counteracting the negative effects of industrialization and urbanization.

Community philanthropy is a unique nonprofit activity. Many communities benefit from it.

    Lenore Albert, Lenore Albert at Simply Lenore

    Lenore Albert, founder of MasterMinedTech, is an entrepreneur living and working in Trabuco Canyon,California. Albert owns Law Offices of Lenore Albert, aka InteractiveCounsel.  Additionally, Lenore Albert has founded SimplyLenore LLC and MasterMined Tech.

    In 2016, Lenore Albert ran for the State Assembly in AD 72 and as the endorsed Democrat. Lenore Albert served as ex officio for AD 72 from 2016-2018 and in 2018, flipped Orange County to Blue.

    Lenore Albert has amassed experience in the fields of law and entrepreneurship. She is driven to succeed in every aspect of her life.  To read more, check out LenoreAlbert.com or LenoreAlbert.net.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    7 Reasons to Consider Hiring a Philanthropy Advisor

    by Christopher Pair
    Community//

    What is Corporate Philanthropy

    by Patrick Dwyer
    Community//

    Corporate Philanthropy: Everything You Need to Know

    by Ryan Jesenik
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.