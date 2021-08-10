What Is Civic Tech?

The need for citizen participation in government has led to the deployment of various platforms that have helped gear efforts to address public issues. These technologies give people a voice in government. They have made it easy for the government to strengthen its relationship with its citizens and deliver vital services that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The world has witnessed a profound rise in civic tech, which is ironically not a government but an individual initiative. These efficient technologies keep propping up from various parts of the world, mostly funded by non-profit organizations and small tech-oriented groups. Over the years, software developers have created different online platforms to help report various injustices.

Importance of Civic Tech

Civic tech has proved to be effective in helping to streamline the political system. The main idea behind civic technology is that online platforms are the most effective tools to help the government play its primary role in ensuring societal equality. Civic technology has played a vital role in:

Reinforcing Civic Participation in Public Works

The development of online platforms has played an active role in engaging local communities in various projects and mobilizing crowdfunding initiatives. Citizens have become involved stakeholders in ensuring democracy gets enforced. Being interested should hold their representatives accountable for any actions taken towards development. Digital platforms offer society a great platform to facilitate an inclusive and proactive civil society.

Reinforcing the Transparency of the Government and Local Authorities

Democracy calls for a more transparent and accountable government. Many countries, especially the developing ones, suffer from the unequal distribution of resources, and corruption, which further slows down their growth. These countries can benefit from increased transparency derived from utilizing civic technology. These technologies make public data easily accessible by the public. Civic tech also helps facilitate the electoral process to ensure it is fair, make sure the public is included in internal government operations, and encourage citizens to participate in the law-making process.

Despite being highly effective in helping curb public issues, civic tech is still a work in progress. There is plenty of room for improvement. However, civil society cannot downplay the importance and contribution of these technologies. Civil technologies have played a significant role in enhancing the delivery of services and aiding with decision-making. Many innovative minds keep coming up with efficient civic technology to help make the world a better place.