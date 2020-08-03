What is Brokenheartedness?

Simply stated, BRIDE Ministries believes dissociation is the manifestation of a broken heart. Dissociation does NOT mean that you are broken, messed up, or weird. Rather, it is a God-given tool that helps people survive trauma in their lives. It is not a bad thing, and we understand that the presence of alters and fragments is how broken heartedness manifests.

When we dive into the heart realm, it is important to first note that we are not talking about the literal blood pumping organ. We are talking about the non-physical seat of human intuition (1 Samuel 16:7). The heart functions as the point of transition between things soul and spirit, operating like a gateway between the two. The heart is also distinctly different from the soul and spirit. However, in the heart there is some overlap with the spirit (Romans 2:29).

According to Dan Duval, “the biblical revelation of the heart moves us far beyond the conscious mind into an entirely separate realm, which I call the subconscious mind.”

While the word of God divides what is soul from what is spirit (Hebrews 4:12), it is simultaneously discerning the thoughts and intents of the heart. The thoughts and intents of the heart are our subconscious operations. This heart realm (subconscious) contains core belief systems within the individual. These core beliefs systems are established as the heart processes and codes information from the soul and spirit realms, alluding again to its interfacing nature.

In response, the heart sends out information that shapes the activity of both the soul and spirit based upon the belief system that is presently in operation. In this way, whatever the heart is convinced of creates the person’s reality—this is what is meant when the Bible says, “as he thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7).

Trauma leads to a broken heart. It leads to an individual who is shattered. This is why Jesus Christ has come to bind up the brokenhearted. This is why Jesus Christ is the ultimate solution to the programming that is established in an individual’s life due to severe trauma.

“He heals the broken in heart, and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3).

“The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound” (Isaiah 61:1).

It may come as a surprise to many people that while a sinless life is unrealistic on this side of eternity, it is possible to achieve a perfect heart. What is a perfect heart? It is a subconscious fully persuaded to fulfill the purposes of God. It is a subconscious that is fully given over to God, even in the midst of imperfect circumstances. As we will see, it does not require a sinless life to have a perfect heart. Even in all of his flaws, King David was spoken of as having a perfect heart.

God not only puts the Holy Spirit in our spirit, but He also puts a new heart within us. God makes provision for us to have everything we need to embrace the totality of all that He has purchased for us. We do not earn a new heart; the Bible says we are simply given one. This heart is capable of accommodating Jesus as its abiding resident.

Furthermore, since we know that becoming a Christian does not require an organ transplant, we have further confirmation that when the Bible references the heart, it is referring to the realm of the subconscious mind (existing on the nonphysical plane). Speaking of His forthcoming work regarding the nation of Israel, God speaks the following. “I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh. Then they will follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws. They will be my people, and I will be their God” (Ezekiel 11:19–20).

Allowing Christ to dwell in our subconscious is the prerequisite to experiencing the love of God as a part of our Christian lifestyle. Choosing to believe that God loves us and tangibly experiencing his love are two separate things. We are to experientially know the love of Christ, and ultimately be filled with all the fullness of God.

“That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, May be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God” (Ephesians 3:17–19).

This article was originally published at BRIDEMinistriesBlog.com.