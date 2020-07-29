Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is Astral Projection?

If you’ve never practiced anything resembling spiritual exercise, astral projection may sound like the realm of fantasy. But if you’ve ever had an out of body experience in a dream, you may have tapped into that ability without even knowing it. Some practitioners believe that all humans project their astral forms when they sleep. The […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

If you’ve never practiced anything resembling spiritual exercise, astral projection may sound like the realm of fantasy. But if you’ve ever had an out of body experience in a dream, you may have tapped into that ability without even knowing it. Some practitioners believe that all humans project their astral forms when they sleep. The difference comes down to whether or not you can remember those astral experiences. Awareness brings with it the ability to directly guide an astral projection, and anyone can acquire awareness.

Fortunately, when asking oneself how to communicate with our inner qualities, there’s almost always a tenable solution in meditation. And as with all things associated with our mental or spiritual health, your holistic health is especially important. If you find the time to eat healthier, exercise, manage your mental health, sleep well, and communicate with any partners reasonably, you’ll find better results. The best way to get in touch with your astral self is to treat yourself well.

Meditation requires nothing more than a quiet room, and whatever meditation equipment you might typically use. These could include pillows, cushions, white noise machines, or speakers. As long as it helps you achieve a more peaceful state, it’s worth having. From either a sitting or standing position, you’ll want to begin taking deep breaths. Inhale deeply from your nose, and exhale. Do this a few times. Your goal is to steady your nerves and become more aware of your body.

Continue deep breathing as you make an effort to feel the weight of your body: not just as a whole but in its component parts. Consider, for instance, the capillaries that run from your heart to the rest of your body like the roots of a tree. Consider the complexity and skill of your fingers, built as messengers for the brain. Your goal is to gather together all the weight of the physical body so you can get a perspective from above and identify the body outside those mental weights. Flex each muscle group gently and then release it. You can let them rest one by one.

It’s a process that takes time, but it’s also a process worth pursuing. Early exploration into astral projection is essentially a crash course in mindfulness, but the theory branches out in several different directions for those who have sufficiently developed their skills. In either case, it encourages self-awareness even for those who might decide they aren’t interested in exploring the astral landscape. For those that are interested, some who practice astral projection swear that it produces dramatic results.

Article originally published on MichelleBeltran.net

Michelle Beltran, Michelle Beltran is a psychic medium and life coach.

Based in Northern California, Michelle Beltran has had a long and diverse career. She graduated from college and then began working as a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. This job gave her the opportunity to learn how to handle stressful situations while also managing her authority. Following her work in the Air Force, she started working as a probation officer. This role offered her the chance to connect with people who needed purpose to help change their lives. During her time working as a probation officer, she started the first K9 Narcotic Drug Detection Program in her department. The program was only one of five in the state of California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

chakra meditation
Community//

Chakra Meditation: Reduce the Stress On Your Spiritual Centers Today!

by Luke
Community//

HEALING FROM WITHIN

by Dr. Patti Ashley, PH.D., LPC.
Community//

3 Reasons You May Want to Try Lucid Dreaming

by Ethan Harrison

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.