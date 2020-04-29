Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is art Wellness ?

“art Wellness classes are thoughtfully designed and expertly facilitated to draw out the unique art from inside you, and quiet your inner self-critique and self-judgement. We then have a dialogue about the art through discussion to reveal it’s meaning”. Sameeta Sparks art Wellness is a therapeutic technique rooted in the idea that creative expression can […]

By

“art Wellness classes are thoughtfully designed and expertly facilitated to draw out the unique art from inside you, and quiet your inner self-critique and self-judgement. We then have a dialogue about the art through discussion to reveal it’s meaning”. Sameeta Sparks

art Wellness is a therapeutic technique rooted in the idea that creative expression can support in self-discovery at a deeper lever. Art either the process of creating it or viewing others artwork are used to helping people explore their emotions, develop self-awareness, cope with stress to increase productivity, viewing problems from a different lens and even boost self esteem. The advantages are many but you need to be open enough to allow yourself to explore it.

Many of our clients tell us they do not know how to draw. My answer would always be if you can draw shapes and crooked lines…well, it means you can draw. The first step is to stop saying you can’t as you are creating a self-limiting belief. Remember as kids, nothing was impossible for us! The sky was the limit. We would be open to trying new things and explore them! So what happened to that kid inside you? Maybe it is good to ponder back, what happened to that kid? I completely agree with Sir Ken Robinson when he said schools are killing creativity. You bet they do, cause they killed mine and yours.

It took me years to find myself, to awaken the inner child in me. Since that day until now, I feel so alive, I can breathe, finally! It was therapeutic arts that helped me to discover myself. I have always been an introvert and expressing my thoughts and feelings has never been my forte. It was through my art and the many dialogues I had, things started to unveil. My art started speaking with me and showed me a lot of things that I was not aware of. The secret sauce is you need to allow yourself to explore and have a very good facilitator to facilitate the entire process for you. They should be able to prepare the next tool that would help you in your journey.

My methodology for art Wellness is blended with my years of experience in medical imaging, accelerated learning methods, therapeutic art and facilitation. This is why you will not be able to find sessions similar with mine. It is also one of the many reasons why clients speak highly about us. If you feel a 2 hour session would help you to discover yourself well then you are wrong. A 2 hour session could either bring complete calmness from within or unveil the unresolved matters that you are still carrying along with you. This is crucial because once we know what are the unresolved matters, we will provide you with the tools to help you resolve it through a series of art processes. You see now, we are not artist that conduct art classes. We are called Tappers — Therapeutic Arts Practitioners.

If you resonate with this article and would like to try our virtual classes well we do have May specials for you to explore. These classes only helps you to begin with the process. To have the right beginning is equally important as this would help us to understand you better in case you would like a personal session with us. We also have sessions for little humans (children) to provide them with tools that they could use to increase their focus and cultivate calmness from a young age so that they would be better equipped to face adulthood.

Below are the links to our May sessions.

Click here for Youth and Adults classes for May

Click here for Online Creatives for children

About Sameeta Sparks

Sameeta Sparks is a Therapeutics Art Practitioner from the Canadian International Institute of Art Therapy. Besides running her own private sessions in art wellness, Sameeta also helps organizations, trainers and facilitators in creating their graphic framing visuals along with a guide book to reduce time taken in creating one. Do be in touch if you would like to know more at [email protected]

Sameeta Kaur

Sameeta Kaur, I am a certified therapeutics art practitioner with a passion in learning and development. at Art Wellness with Sameeta Kaur

Sameeta is a Therapeutic arts Practitioner. She is also a content creator and facilitator for art Wellness programmes. Sameeta is an award winner in Tech for Good Summit by Ingenuity19 and also Inspiring Woman 2019 by Spendless Group. In 2018, she was selected as the UNDP Youth Co-Lab table facilitator.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.