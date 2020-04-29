What is art Wellness ?

“art Wellness classes are thoughtfully designed and expertly facilitated to draw out the unique art from inside you, and quiet your inner self-critique and self-judgement. We then have a dialogue about the art through discussion to reveal it’s meaning”. Sameeta Sparks

art Wellness is a therapeutic technique rooted in the idea that creative expression can support in self-discovery at a deeper lever. Art either the process of creating it or viewing others artwork are used to helping people explore their emotions, develop self-awareness, cope with stress to increase productivity, viewing problems from a different lens and even boost self esteem. The advantages are many but you need to be open enough to allow yourself to explore it.

Many of our clients tell us they do not know how to draw. My answer would always be if you can draw shapes and crooked lines…well, it means you can draw. The first step is to stop saying you can’t as you are creating a self-limiting belief. Remember as kids, nothing was impossible for us! The sky was the limit. We would be open to trying new things and explore them! So what happened to that kid inside you? Maybe it is good to ponder back, what happened to that kid? I completely agree with Sir Ken Robinson when he said schools are killing creativity. You bet they do, cause they killed mine and yours.

It took me years to find myself, to awaken the inner child in me. Since that day until now, I feel so alive, I can breathe, finally! It was therapeutic arts that helped me to discover myself. I have always been an introvert and expressing my thoughts and feelings has never been my forte. It was through my art and the many dialogues I had, things started to unveil. My art started speaking with me and showed me a lot of things that I was not aware of. The secret sauce is you need to allow yourself to explore and have a very good facilitator to facilitate the entire process for you. They should be able to prepare the next tool that would help you in your journey.

My methodology for art Wellness is blended with my years of experience in medical imaging, accelerated learning methods, therapeutic art and facilitation. This is why you will not be able to find sessions similar with mine. It is also one of the many reasons why clients speak highly about us. If you feel a 2 hour session would help you to discover yourself well then you are wrong. A 2 hour session could either bring complete calmness from within or unveil the unresolved matters that you are still carrying along with you. This is crucial because once we know what are the unresolved matters, we will provide you with the tools to help you resolve it through a series of art processes. You see now, we are not artist that conduct art classes. We are called Tappers — Therapeutic Arts Practitioners.

If you resonate with this article and would like to try our virtual classes well we do have May specials for you to explore. These classes only helps you to begin with the process. To have the right beginning is equally important as this would help us to understand you better in case you would like a personal session with us. We also have sessions for little humans (children) to provide them with tools that they could use to increase their focus and cultivate calmness from a young age so that they would be better equipped to face adulthood.

About Sameeta Sparks

Sameeta Sparks is a Therapeutics Art Practitioner from the Canadian International Institute of Art Therapy. Besides running her own private sessions in art wellness, Sameeta also helps organizations, trainers and facilitators in creating their graphic framing visuals along with a guide book to reduce time taken in creating one. Do be in touch if you would like to know more at [email protected]