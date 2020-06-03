A personal concierge service is exactly what many busy professionals like you need.

With only 24 hours, it can be difficult to find time to do things that matter the most to you. From running daily errands to meeting personal and work appointments, it’s easier to feel pressed for time, all the time.

Not unless you have a personal concierge service looking out for you.

But what is a personal concierge service, and why should you get one? How do personal concierge services work?

Read on to find out.

What is a personal concierge service?

Most people would be familiar with hotel and mall concierges. Seated at desks, these concierges handle reservations, oversee guest requests and help meet any needs guests may have.

Just like these concierges, a personal concierge is an individual or company that:

1. Helps make arrangements

2. Runs errands

Personal concierges can vary widely in the scope of services provided, but most will provide laundry collection, food delivery, personal shopping and making restaurant reservations.

How is a personal concierge different from hotel concierges?

While a hotel concierge provides services to all guests of a hotel, a personal concierge is exclusively dedicated to serving only you.

Because a hotel concierge is restricted by location and clientele, services offered tend to be more limited.

A seasoned personal concierge, on the other hand, can tap on experience working with different clients to provide a more personalised experience that fits with your lifestyle.

How is a personal concierge different from butlers?

Two key differences set butlers aside from personal concierge services.

Traditionally, butlers are seen as heads of the household. His responsibilities are largely concerned with what goes on in the house, rather than what happens outside of it. A typical personal concierge service goes beyond that.

Butlers are also trained in particular etiquette and undergo specific training. Personal concierge services, on the other hand, are not so particular about either. That, however, doesn’t mean that personal concierge services are less professional than butlers.

Why you should get a personal concierge service

A personal concierge can provide many benefits that go beyond simple conveniences:

1. Personal concierges serve as your very own lifestyle curator

Good personal concierges take effort to understand their clients so that their may tailor their services to suit individual tastes and preferences.

A personal travel concierge can help plan your dream vacation months in advance and design an itinerary that plays to your interests.

A personal shopping concierge can make purchase recommendations and make sure you always get the best value for your money with every purchase.

With a personal concierge that understands your wants and needs, all you need to do is just enjoy every moment.

2. Personal concierges have exclusive networks you can tap on

The best personal concierges are experts in all things lifestyle. With a personal concierge, you can tap on their insider knowledge to discover exclusive opportunities in dining, travel and much more.

3. Personal concierges help you save time

Life’s most previous commodity is time, and personal concierges can be huge time-savers.

Think of how much time you spend every week tending to chores, meeting appointments and doing daily housekeeping routines. A personal concierge can take over life’s banal necessities, freeing up more time for you to focus on the things that matter most to you.

4. Personal concierges keep you up to date on the latest trends

From the latest F&B offerings to designer fashion events, keeping abreast of what’s up and coming can be tiring.

You’re already keeping a calendar of personal and work appointments. Leave the trendwatching to a personal concierge instead.

Because most personal concierges have networks and insider knowledge, they can help secure invitations and tickets to the latest events, openings and shows – sometimes even before the news catches public attention.

5. Personal concierges are proactive services

Perhaps the biggest benefit of having a personal concierge help run your life is that they’ll eventually transition from simply supporting to recommending decisions for you to take.

By eventually learning about your tastes and preferences, a personal concierge service builds your personality profile and uses this to pre-empt what you might choose to do for certain things.

Think of it as Google, but in the form of an actual human assistant. Just like how Google recommends you the best search results for your question, a personal concierge can help point you in the right direction on every need you have.

Is a personal concierge service for me?

A personal concierge service can bring a lot of benefits, but you might wonder if those benefits are worth the sometimes-hefty price tag.

After all, why pay for a personal concierge service when you only need occasional help with chores?

Whether you’re thinking of hiring a personal travel concierge, personal shopping concierge or a general concierge service, it’s all about how much convenience it can bring into your life.

If you’re a busy professional with little time for housekeeping and attending to chores, a personal concierge service can go a long way in improving your lifestyle. If time is a luxury you can afford to freely spend, maybe a professional concierge service isn’t what you’re looking for.

Live the better life with personal concierge services

Personal concierge services today come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, but they’re all dedicated to making life easier and more convenient for their clients. From simple errands to planning events or overseas trips, let a personal concierge take care of life’s little details.

So now you know what is a personal concierge service and why you should hire one. Check out a personal concierge service near you like Housekeeping and start living a better life today!