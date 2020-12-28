Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What I’m leaving behind in 2020

by Janet Fanaki For all of it’s highly anticipated lead-up, 2020 has proven to be the biggest bust. Riddled with sadness, fear, anger and despair most of us say that it will be an easy one to leave behind. My husband entered palliative care for brain cancer in mid January, then I became a widow […]

by Janet Fanaki

For all of it’s highly anticipated lead-up, 2020 has proven to be the biggest bust.

Riddled with sadness, fear, anger and despair most of us say that it will be an easy one to leave behind.

My husband entered palliative care for brain cancer in mid January, then I became a widow and single mom at only 51 years old by mid February and then COVID-19 changed everything for everyone in March.

Ever since his diagnosis in 2016, our family lived in a state of grief. A terminal diagnosis will do this to you.

Your days continue with certain regularity – work, cooking, cleaning, catching up with friends on mundane topics and spending special moments with family – with the idea that each day and moment is more valuable than the last.

That’s what living with death is like.

Since his passing, perspective has become my super power in being resilient. And accepting that this pandemic year made taking a pass very easy for me.

You wonder, “take a pass on what?”

Here are some examples:

  • preparing large feasts from scratch and instead ordering from a local restaurant
  • listening to people who natter and choosing to spend more time with those who I love
  • Overdoing it and finding more time for rest
  • Spending too much time on social media and not enough being social
  • Worrying about tomorrow when I can do something joyful now

Death teaches us that good health and time are all that really matter.

Cherish moments and plan them regularly with loved ones – whether its virtually or in-person.

Unless it serves you or really helps someone don’t waste time on things that don’t matter. Ignore the noise and negativity and stop spreading yourself too thin.

As with every year, 2021 will be another fresh start. Make resolutions that will leave the bad behind and only bring goodness and positivity forward.

Janet Fanaki is the host of the RESILIENT PEOPLE podcast. She lives in Toronto with her two children and mini poodle. To learn more about the people she interviews or to be on the show, visit www.resilientpeople.ca or find her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

#weeklyprompt #perspective #resolutions #resilience

    Janet Fanaki, Founder and Lead Creator at RESILIENT PEOPLE

