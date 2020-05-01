What I’m Grateful for Amid this Pandemic

I’ve been thinking about gratitude a lot lately. Awful circumstances aside, this current situation has given me a chance to live the life I’ve always wanted. I was able to leave the city, come to my small hometown to be with my family, and continue to do my job remotely from here.

First and foremost, I’m grateful for my family. I’m thankful that they are healthy and safe and that I can be with them way up here in the Northwoods. I love having my cat purring on my lap when I’m working and love looking forward to taking our dog out for a walk when I’m done. I can call for my dad to refill my coffee and know my mom will have dinner ready for me. More importantly, I’m here to lend them a hand. I’m a 37-year-old single gal who is pretty darn overjoyed to be living at home again!

I’m grateful for my job and that I can do it remotely. I can remain a part of something larger than myself and feel like I’m making a significant contribution to something – even from afar. I work alongside some incredibly smart and kind people. In many ways working remotely has made our processes more efficient and our communication more thoughtful. I have a career in the industry I’ve always wanted and for the time being, at least, I have the freedom and flexibility to do it from home.

I’m grateful for my friends. As I Zoom from my childhood bedroom with friends that I’ve had my entire life, I realize they have just as many memories from this room as I do. I have made lasting friendships in every job I’ve held, from every season of my life. Thanks to the magic of technology, I’ve seen them more in the past few weeks than I have in quite some time. It’s been suggested that now might be the time for me to start dating, as I wouldn’t even have to leave my house… something to ponder.

I’m grateful for the little things. A tulip starting to bloom, snow melting, deer wandering, birds singing – the first signs of spring and my favorite time of year. The way the sun shines into my bedroom in the morning; mail-order flowers, the first seagulls of the season and a crisp Diet Coke. I’m thankful for streaming tv – most recently The Morning Show and Madam Secretary with my mom, and JAG and The West Wing with my dad. Add luxurious skincare products, Wi-Fi, sparkling water, and dark chocolate to the list too!

I’m grateful for writing. This new little hobby of mine has given me something positive and constructive to focus on. It motivates me and makes me feel more connected to the world. It allows me to be silly and creative and provides an outlet for worries and anxieties. I’m thankful for everyone that has believed in it enough to publish it, and for everyone that has taken the time to read it. Hopefully, I’ve been able to make a few of you smile, or at least take your mind off things for a while.

I realize this is an extremely scary and lonely time for many. I hope this finds you and yours healthy, happy and safe. I’m grateful for those out there on the front lines. Those who are fighting this disease, getting people what they need and working to keep us safe. I’m trying to use this time productively and positively – to practice gratitude and put into words all that I’m thankful for.

What are you grateful for today?