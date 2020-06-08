Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What if Your Scars Made You Beautiful?

Reframe how you see your past.

By

They say you can’t change your past, but I disagree.

While the events that happened aren’t erased, you can change how you see your past. You can change how your past makes you feel today and the stories you tell yourself about your past.

When you reframe how you see a painful past, in a sense, you do change your past. That results in changing the impact it has on you today.

What if you scars made you beautiful?

See the leaf in the photo up top? I’ve carried that leaf around with me for an entire year. It’s traveled from Maine to Florida with me. I keep it because the scars on that leaf look like lace. Something tried to destroy that leaf, but the leaf came out beautiful as the result.

Instead of feeling broken, damaged, sad, or lacking from a painful past, let yourself feel strong, resilient, empowered, and yes-beautiful.

You get to decide what stories you tell yourself about your past.

Do you see yourself as a victim or a survivor? Powerless or powerful? Weak or strong? Bitter or grateful? Wounded or a warrior?

You survived a difficult past, but you’re here now. It didn’t defeat you, and it doesn’t have to define you today. You have gifts and strengths from you past. Acknowledge them, and be grateful for them.

Take those scars and make them beautiful.

Make your scars beautiful by embracing your yourself with compassion and remembering who you are. You are divine love and spiritual perfection.

Make your scars beautiful by giving your gifts to others. Freely give to others what it was you most needed in your past.

Make your scars beautiful by forgiving. Forgive others. Forgive yourself.

Make your scars beautiful by taking back your power. Don’t let the past stories define you today.

Your divine beauty can never be lost.

Read more about your unshakable beauty here: You’re Beautiful but not for the Reasons You Think

I created a free 5-day Mastering Happiness email course. Visit me at christinebradstreet.com and get your free course!

Cross posted at www.christinebradstreet.com and Change Your Mind Change Your Life

All images open source form pixabay.com.

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Stories in Scars

by Whitney Hopler
Community//

After all this Time, Don’t You Deserve to Feel Happy?

by Dr. Christine Bradstreet
Community//

The 10 Brutal Truths You Need To Accept About Life to Feel Less Anxious

by Jana Tosic

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.