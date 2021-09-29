What If Your Employees Can’t Handle The Stress?

There’s something about high-pressure jobs that make people feel like they can do anything. Whether it’s managing a team in an office with constant deadlines or working on the front line as part of rescue operations, being responsible for someone else’s life feels empowering at times and burdensome other times – but these are all just normal stressors any professional would face.

High-stakes situations often lead to feeling one way or another: joyous when things go smoothly yet guilt-ridden if there is chaos around us because we’re supposed to be able to take care of everything without much trouble (which usually doesn’t happen). Stress is normal and can even be healthy.

However, there are certain stressors that only some employees may have to face, which a majority of the workforce doesn’t – deadlines aren’t strictly connected with a business’s success. Still, productivity falls under almost everyone’s responsibilities.

The impact of stress at work

The constant pressure of working closely with deadlines can profoundly impact employees’ morale, effectiveness, and general health. It’s no secret that work-related stress has been steadily increasing since the 1990s, affecting both existing employees and potential ones looking to join an organization. Although it can boost performance in the short term, over a longer period, it impedes productivity. It encourages risky behaviors such as substance abuse.

The effects of stress on a workforce can be observed easily: frequent absences from work, low morale, lack of concentration, health issues……the list goes on. Everyone is aware of how stressful working under pressure can be. However, bosses still push their staff to deliver beyond what’s expected of them even though they know how it affects employees psychologically and physically.

Who’s responsible?

When you’re being pushed too hard with tasks that are almost impossible to complete by your own means, who should you blame for that? Besides yourself, for accepting those responsibilities, there isn’t anyone else who can be held accountable. Employees are expected to put in extra hours at work, stay late, come early……because it’s considered part of the job description

There is a difference between being pushed around by your boss and doing it all by yourself.

Employees may feel the need to fill the gaps left behind because no one else will do that for them, or they can’t afford not to. When people have something taken away from them, there’s only so much they can do without affecting their health. People like feeling needed (or even wanted), yet sometimes you can’t live up to their standards; this isn’t anyone’s fault but the last resort of employers who set impossibly high expectations of workers to deliver.

There’s only so much workers can give before they feel the need to take back control of their lives. Still, sometimes bosses are just as stubborn as their employees, even though they have no idea how negative an impact doing that has on people. They don’t care about how much strain someone else is under because it isn’t part of their job description…..but does caring about your staff make you any less productive?

Is there a solution?

For years it felt like management was made up of heartless tyrants who didn’t care what happened to the workforce as long as results came in on time, yet now studies show it’s not always the case. Although companies are more focused on efficiency rather than well-being, a growing number of businesses have realized that their employees must be happy if they want to keep them around.

Using consulting services for a software development company can positively impact the productivity of your company. These services will focus on re-shaping how you view your workflow, which means employees can feel like their concerns are being heard and not written off as part of their job description.

Companies have established various initiatives such as mental health at work and stress management seminars to encourage workers to prioritize their personal well-being over the company’s business demands. However, it isn’t always feasible or even helpful for someone experiencing high levels of stress at work to take a few days off to get better….which is understandable because no one forces you to accept a job offer. Yet, part-time arrangements aren’t always available, which means people end up working while ill…..and worse.

Having managers that pressure staff into going the extra mile only works something gives – that can lead to increased levels of absenteeism, reduced productivity, tardiness, and turnover.

Conclusion

People work better when they’re rewarded rather than criticized; not everyone has the same level of enthusiasm, but you’d be surprised how much difference it makes to people who feel like they aren’t being listened to or valued for their hard work…..no one expects a pat on the back but a simple thank you would be nice.