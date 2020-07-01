What if we spent the rest of 2020 giving ourselves some love?

So today marks the first day of the second half of 2020. What a start to the new decade it has been for so many of us. The challenge of worldwide events has given rise to the power of humanity, the power of connection and the reflection of what it means to be human. Whilst we have ALL been impacted by the world wide pandemic and other key events around the world that has shifted our focus to our humanity, there are a number of positives that we can take out of challenging times.

I wanted to take this time to share my personal experience, as it has become apparent more than ever in the present time and the present moment that now is the time to give back to ourselves. Why? Because this is the time of of change, new ways forward, and new ways of living and getting back to the roots of connecting with ourselves, especially if we feel we have lost this connection.

What if for the rest of 2020, we made effort to focus on truly giving ourself some love, affection, care and kindness?

Could you imagine a world where we all felt softer, kinder, compassionate and loving toward ourself? This energy would radiate out into the universe and help shift us all that little more towards a peaceful, generous, loving and giving world.

Throughout my years of being a coach and trainer both in the world of health, fitness and in the corporate and business world, I have heard all of the excuses as to why we can’t! I do not have time; my energy levels are dead by end of day; I have family and work commitments!

If you are sharing these ‘excuses’ with yourself, then I would ask you to consider what would need to change for these reasons to be eliminated as the barriers to your wellbeing?

Consider the following ideas and tips that help you give yourself some love, affection and attention.

Practices that are part of my daily life

Move Your Body: whilst I generally prefer to exercise for longer periods and built this practice into my daily routine; when I am short on time, I spend 12 – 15 minutes moving my body. It may be a quick yoga video, a quick body weight workout, or a brisk walk. Bonus Tip: if you are currently working from home, dress in your fitness gear so its easy to get out when you have a break from meetings or at your scheduled lunch break

5 minutes of Head Space: At 5 minute blocks, give yourself a mental health break with quiet time. You could use this to sit and relax and focus on breathing, or close your eyes and put on a short meditation or relaxing music. Try doing this a couple times a day if you can at the end of work meetings or before your next activity.

Sun and fresh air: taking 3 minute breaks to sit in the sun and breath in fresh air and listen to the sounds around you

Mindful play time: Depending on the attention span of your toddler, about 8 mins of dedicated mindful play time. This means freeing yourself of other distractions become focused and consumed within their world. It may be to draw, read together, colour in, dancing, playing music or listening and being engrossed in their story of the day; or spend this time truly watching them and absolutely adoring them

20 second hugs: A 20 sec hug with your significant other and or children at least three times a day, when you wake up, when you part, see each other and before bed time builds warmth in your heart, connection in your mind, and builds loving and bonding relationships

3 rounds of affirmations: Selection an affirmation for the week, and closing your eyes, and repeating out loud to yourself 3 rounds of the affirmation helps you connect with this affirmation

10 deep breaths of essential oils: Many know that I love my essential oils. I pick my essential oil for the day and diffuse and add it topically to my wrist, neck, heart and feet. Before my day starts, I put this essential oil on my hands, close my eyes and take in 10 deep, long, slow breaths.

Share an appreciation with yourself: Consider the day that you had the previous day, and share with yourself one thing that you appreciate about being you.. perhaps its that you took the time to listen, to be empathetic, to make a beautiful and nourishing meal, the effort you made to get ready for that day.

Find your voice: If you love music, at least once per day, put on a feel good song that makes you fall into dance and song.. spend those 3 or 4 mins dancing around or singing the song as loudly as you like regardless of your tone of voice

Social Media inspiration: Take 6 mins to write a post, write an inspirational thought or answer someone else’s post to give them support, to inspire or reach out and connect.

Scroll through your favourite pictures: spend 2 mins a day scrolling through some of your favourite personal pictures or videos.. tune in to the event, to the moments that made you smile, laugh and filled your life

3 mins reads: follow people who inspire you on media platforms like LinkedIn or via blogs or videos, and spend 3 minutes reading one of their articles or listening to some of their work to learn something new

I do most of these each day… you may think how do I find the time. I choose how to spend my time, I choose to take a few moments out of my day each hour to do things that make me feel good about being me… ultimately it is our choice to decide how we spend our time, and why not choose to tune into ourselves, and work on ourselves.

I would love to hear some of yours… If you haven’t started this practice, feel free to reach out and connect through the links below. ,

Remember, if you start a new practice, consistency is key to building new life long habits for showing love towards self.