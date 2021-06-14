WHAT IF I could have it all?​

WHAT IF are the two most commons words I hear from my clients. The ‘what ifs’ can give some of us a sleepless night, and keep many of us trapped and settling well within our comfort zone. These two little insignificant words on their own, have no power, after all, they’re just words, however, add them to a few words and they can stop us in our tracks.

Here are a few ‘what ifs’ to get you started;

WHAT IF I fail and lose everything? WHAT IF I start my own business and I can’t cope? WHAT IF I invest in this venture and I make no money? WHAT IF I succeed and lose my family? WHAT IF I move jobs and I can’t manage my time? WHAT IF I change my career and lose my financial security?

The Fear Of What IF

Behind any ‘what if’ is always a fear. Fear of loss, whether it be a relationship or money. Fear of the unknown; not knowing what will be waiting around the corner. Fear of being rejected, judgment, and so on. Fear will keep you stuck and trapped. Most people would love to have more, but fear takes over. What’s crazy is the fear is a story we have made up. Yes, be cautious. Yes, do your research. Yes, get advice or guidance from the right people, but ultimately there are no guarantees.

Is There Such A Thing As Failure?

Win or lose. Succeed or fail, in reality, we do not know. All we can ever do is begin by being honest with ourselves. Ask yourself if you’re brave enough! Is the way I’m living right now, how I wish to live for the rest of my life? Do I want more for my family and me? Do I want more time doing the things I love? Do I yearn for peace and freedom? Asking open, honest questions, lead to open honest answers.

Different Perspective

To spin this on its head for a moment, let’s look at using these ‘what ifs’ to empower, rather than disempower.

WHAT IF this business could work? WHAT IF I could create a happier life for my family and me? WHAT IF I could make more money and retire early? WHAT IF I could start my own business while staying in my current career? WHAT IF I looked at this problem differently, and searched for a solution? WHAT IF I could balance my time, and I could have it all?

Empowering WHAT IFS

I don’t know about you, but I certainly prefer the empowering ‘what ifs’ as they open you up to endless possibilities. Perspective is the answer to any problem, challenge, worry you have. Being able to see things from a different perspective, can open you up to thoughts, ideas you may not have seen, otherwise.

This is the beginning of creating a growth mindset, one which is open, more flexible and able to see things from other peoples point of view. They are prepared to see where they can improve, and not afraid to fail as they see failure simply as a learning tool. Being open, prepared to learn, grow, in my opinion, are essential qualities needed to be a great leader, whether, this be in the workplace or a parent.

If you’re interested to find out more about mindsets, I would highly recommend, “Mindset” by Dr Carol S. Dweck.