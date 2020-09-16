Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What If . . . Because You Can

How a pandemic shook our societal footings and gave us the ability to experience beyond

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
iPhoto/Getty Images
iPhoto/Getty Images

Not so long-ago life was harried.

We were all rushing. Rushing to get to work, rushing to get groceries, rushing to drop the kids off and pick them back up. Our to do list was longer than we ever imagined and we never had enough time. At the end of the day, we were exhausted and yet, there were lots of things that just never got done.

We longed for more time.

We longed for less to do.

Then life as we knew it stopped and we had to stop, take pause, reconnect and adapt. It took us a while, but then the magic happened. We realized that what we considered important and urgent wasn’t anymore. The significance that we place on those things evaporated. Our perspectives shifted. We were able to take a breath. See what really mattered. Yet, we would have never considered it before – the idea to stop, take pause, slow down and reconnect more deeply with ourselves.

Because we were held by our ‘should’s’.

Things we didn’t think were possible. Things we were sure society wouldn’t accept. And while the new situation potentially causes new stresses and hardships, we’ve experienced things that previously we would have never entertained. . . .

  • We’re working from home and it works with dose of humanity mixed in!
  • We’ve learned grace and tolerance from the befuddles of technology with star appearances from our kids and barking dogs.
  • We’re making dinner and sitting around the table as a family and talking.
  • We’re enjoying time with our kids. We’re bonding and connecting in more meaningful ways. They might actually think we’re pretty cool!
  • We’ve found time to try new things – like make pasta with our kids or baking.
  • We’re connecting with our friends out of state and across the globe on a regular basis with a technology that at one time was taboo.
  • And then there’s the pile of books that we never had enough time to read and that is now dwindling.
  • We play with our dogs and actually spend time engaging with them.
  • We planted flowers and vegetables and the harvest is now bearing fruit.
  • We get outside and take walks. Getting out of the four walls and breathing the air and smelling the roses.

Enjoying now, what at one time, were considered the simple things.

While we may not have as much personal space at home as we would like, the trade-off has been gifts of connection with the human spirit, family and being PRESENT – even with social distancing we found ways to connect and be connected.

As much as we long for life to be back to “normal” and doing all the things we did before because we “should“. . .

What If, we take pause as the world is reopening.

What If, we decide to take an active hand in re-shaping life, re-shaping the new normal in a way that has more meaning and is more meaningful to us?

What If, we reconsidered our list of “shoulds“?

What are the gifts that you have been experiencing and how do you hold onto them?

What fills up your soul?

What gives you joy?

What keeps you balanced?

What do you desire?

Your heart and soul is your wayfinder, your north star.

It’s time to rethink your ‘shoulds’.

You have choices.

Make them meaningful ones.

Because you can!

Carolina Migliaccio, Soulful Strategist at Soulful Moxie

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

The Secret of Change....
Community//

The Secret of Change…

by Eleni Mak
Wisdom//

How the Power of the Pause Can Change Our Life

by Georgia Varjas
Community//

Slow Down To Do More: “Why Watching A Soap Opera Can Start Your Day Off Right” With Ashley Graber and Ali Boone

by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.