Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What if an injury could make you stronger?

What if an injury could put you more in the flow and more in touch with your body? Is that something you’d want, to feel more connected to your body? A couple of months ago, if you’d asked me that question I would have faltered. I really didn’t know that I wanted to be more […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

What if an injury could put you more in the flow and more in touch with your body?

Is that something you’d want, to feel more connected to your body?

A couple of months ago, if you’d asked me that question I would have faltered. I really didn’t know that I wanted to be more connected to my body. My body is the thing that feels great pain, when someone rejects me and “breaks my heart”. My body is the thing that gives me hunger pains, when I’m trying to eat less. My body is what keeps me from being as strong as I want, or from hiking when it’s hot. 

But then a month ago, I found myself, day 3 of not being able to be upright for more than 30 seconds, and I felt a profound sense of gratitude for my body. Something I’d never felt before.

I knew in that moment, she was doing everything she could to heal, and I just needed to keep giving her the time to do it. More importantly I knew this being still was a gift.

I’d never thought of pain as a gift and may be at this time I only did because really, what other choice did I have? I’d been in immense pain for a week at this point, pain that caused me to scream at night, and I’d finally given in to the pain, rather than trying to override it. I finally listened to what the pain needed.

As someone who had been competing since I was 5, I’d been taught over and over again to ignore the pain, to push through it. Pain was my enemy. So I was really good at that. It has served me well in my 50 years. 

Or had it?

Had I pushed myself to the point of no return? Did this time I make things much worse because I kept pushing through the pain?

Yes, that’s exactly what had happened. What started as some discomfort grew to the point where I was now, flat on the couch and unable to stand up.

And it was such a gift. I have a new love for my body. All I could do in those days was be fully in my body. I couldn’t take any pain meds, I couldn’t escape, all I could do was lie there and listen.

I became good friends with my body. And as hard as those days were, as intense as the pain was, I’ll forever treasure that time and the friendship I developed with my body.

The pain is a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy (if I had any). And at the same time I got a gift from that time that I wish everyone who spends their life trying to escape pain could experience.

Like so many women, I was grossly violated as a child for years. And like so many that had that experience as a child, it led me to feel so much shame for my body. That it was her fault that that man did that to me. If she hadn’t looked that way, or if I hadn’t trusted him or…….a million different things that if only I had done something different. I felt my body betrayed me.

Now I know different. Now I know she has done nothing but serve me well.

Yes we ended up in a shitty situation. But it wasn’t my body or my fault.

It is my responsibility to pick myself up, and see all the beauty and good in my body and life.

To see that my letting that experience affect me decades later, is my choice. It’s my right to take my power back. The power I gave to Norm when I was 7. He didn’t deserve my power and my body didn’t deserve the blame.

So tell me. What or who have you given your power to? Are you ready to be responsible and take it back?

Your body is a beautiful gift. Listen to what she’s telling you right now.

    Holly Jaleski, Self-Leadership Coach at Flow and Go LLC

    I help Women Creatives and Entrepreneurs who are ready to break free from the chains of anxiety and overwhelm.

    My Clients feel empowered over their emotions, and use all the energy that was being zapped from their anxiety, into expressing their Creativity in a myriad of ways by teaching you brain rewiring tools and the foundations of self-leadership.

    Self-leadership and inner mastery is how you survive and make better decisions in uncertain times. If you know it’s coming, you prepare. And even when you don’t know it’s coming, you have a strong foundation, to weather the storm, and pivot quickly.

    This is what I teach my clients. I spent the first 30 years of my life being outer led, and other directed and having a lot of anxiety, fear and overwhelm to show for it. None of the tools that were out there worked.

    So one day I'd had enough of the pain of anxiety. I decided to use my training in Psychology and Biology to dissolve my anxiety once and for all.I now have a foundation of self-leadership and inner guidance that I share with others.

    It’s not too late to change. It’s not too late to build a strong inner foundation NOW so that you CAN have a thriving business and powerful relationships no matter what’s going on in the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How my Painful Periods Taught me to Listen to my Body

    by Hanaa Garad
    Well-Being//

    Why It’s Important to Heed Early Warning Signs of Shingles

    by Kristi Stillwell
    Well-Being//

    Celebrating a surgery anniversary

    by Claire Harris

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.