Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What I Wish I Knew About Self-Care

Self-care is truly a lifestyle. It's not an expensive retreat, Pinterest worthy spa day, or vacation. There are many simple and inexpensive ways to practice self-care.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I used to believe that self-care meant a luxurious spa day and an expensive vacation for the privileged. Some sort of “Pinterest worthy” photo experience that only the elite could afford. I created a story in my mind that it was something I had to aspire to have. If I worked hard enough and made enough money, I too could indulge in the lavish lifestyle of self-care.

The more I explored self-care, the more I realized that self-care is truly a lifestyle, not an expensive retreat, spa day, or vacation.  There are many simple and inexpensive ways to practice self-care.

Self-Care is giving the world the best of you, not what’s left of you.

Katie Reed

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines Self-care as “care for oneself” which makes me wonder, how do you “care for oneself” when you have a family to care for, a never ending to-do list, a team to lead, a calendar full of commitments?

Taking time for “Self-Care” sounds a little selfish and impossible, no?

No, self-care is the truest form of love. It is not selfish to make time for yourself. If you are a giver, like me… I was always afraid to put myself first. I’ve always been responsible and reliable which meant I’ve been the person for many people to lean on. I’ve always showed up and made myself available for the people around me. But when it came to my own needs, I found myself skipping them. I was always giving and slowly I was attempting to pour from an empty cup.

So how do we fill our cup? You have to make yourself a priority by choosing a lifestyle of self-care. This means adding yourself to the to-do list. Taking time to pause when you need a break, eating well, getting enough sleep, and doing things that bring you joy each day.

It’s taking a break, physically and mentally but it’s also disconnecting from your devices and setting boundaries. It’s being mindful of the content you consume. Are you consuming content that brings your joy or content that sparks feelings of jealousy, sadness, anger, stress?  Self-care is consuming feel-good content to keep your mood and energy positive.

Have you ever thought about what makes you feel good? I took the time to write a list of the things that brought me joy and I realized my joy came from very simple things, not my possessions or accolades. The things that brought me joy were right in front of me and they were also things I found myself rushing through or skipping. Understanding the things that make you feel good is a great way to begin a self-care practice.  

A few things on my list:

  1. Listen to music — have a feel-good playlist!
  2. Go for a walk
  3. Drink a cup of tea
  4. Take a bath
  5. Watch a funny video
  6. Read a book

Once you have a list of things that bring you joy, try to do a few of them each day. This is important because “Knowing” doesn’t bring change, Action does. When you begin to take action each day, self-care will eventually become a lifestyle, not a to-do list. When self-care becomes your lifestyle, you become more productive, happier, and your cup begins to fill up.

If I knew self-care could be this simple, I would have started this lifestyle a decade ago and saved myself a lot of stress and burnout. My self-care practice is now an essential part of my overall wellbeing. I’ve learned that it doesn’t need to be expensive or complicated and it’s definitely not a selfish act.

Whatever your self-care practice is, be unapologetic about it and remember that you are taking action to improve your overall well-being and that is something to be proud of.

Alicia Lee, Award-winning Marketing professional, Integrative Health Student, Wellness Advocate, and Podcast Host.

Award-winning Marketing Professional, Integrative Health Student, Wellness Advocate, and Podcast Host.

Alicia is an entertainment and influencer marketing professional residing in Los Angeles. She is a student at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) and the founder of Move Out The Way (MOTW) a Lifestyle Wellness Community dedicated to making wellbeing practices more approachable and accessible.  Alicia is also the host of MOTW: Move Out The Way Podcast, a health & wellness show discussing wellbeing topics, interviewing inspirational guests, and helping people get out of their own way to live their most fulfilling life.

Connect with Alicia on Instagram.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Self Care Is Critical for Self Love
Community//

Can Self-Care Empower Me

by Patricia Love
Community//

The Importance of Self-Care for Individuals and Organizations

by Sarah Deane
Community//

Self-Care Means Business, and Business Doesn’t Always Feel Good

by Kacey Cardin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.