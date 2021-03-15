What I wish I knew a year ago…

Who would have thought a year would go by and we would still be in a pandemic. Who would have thought we would be celebrating special occasions for the second time at home. I wish I knew back then that it wasn’t going to last a couple weeks. I wish I knew that I was in for a year like no other.

I wish I had been stocked up on supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products, hand sanitizer, groceries, etc…

I would advise my former self that I am stronger than I think and that I can get through anything.

I would tell myself to just be still sometimes, practice patience and learn to enjoy my own company because that’s all you’re going to have for a while.

I would go back and remind myself that the things that are important in life are the air we breathe, family and friends.

I would tell myself that we should hold on to what we’ve learned in the past year as we go into the future. Remember. all. the. little. things. you learned during this difficult stretch.

I would tell myself that a career does not replace family health. Don’t be afraid to follow your heart and step back from work to protect your family. Professional goals can come later- or not. I would tell my former self that this year was going to take unexpected turns and it would change the path of my life forever. I never saw myself approaching early retirement until the pandemic hit and there I was.

I would tell my former self not to be approaching menopause with teenagers and compromised parents who will worry you 24/7. The sandwich generation is not easy, but I managed.

I would have forewarned myself that I didn’t even know what twists and turns were yet. You will be tested but you will come out the other side.

I will learn that I am not really in control and that there is a bigger plan out there for me and I need to trust in that.

I would know that even though the year ahead would change life entirely, who I am is still in tact.

I wish I knew what my grandparents had really been through during the war and during the Great Depression. But I understand why they wanted to forget about it and didn’t really talk about it now. I also understand why they were so frugal.

I would tell myself that HOME is the safest place to be… until this gets better.

March 15th, 2021. Ontario, Canada- red zone