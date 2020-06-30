What I Wish Everyone Knew About Havening Therapy.

Most of us must have heard about havening therapy a few times or more, from the internet. But since the term isn’t quite common, not many understand what this is. Hence, if you’re also someone who doesn’t have a clear understanding of this therapy is, let’s discover it below in detail. Shall we?

What it Is?

Havening is known to be quite a familiar therapy that helps people deal with extreme stress, anxiety, or any physiological trauma. Ronald Ruden, first developed this, therapy as an alternative therapy. But after him; the hypnotist Paul McKenna popularized the therapy.

And since this therapy relies upon “amygdala depotentiation”; it became a well-known solution to help people deal with their psychological problems. Concisely, this therapy promoted healthy and efficient dealing with phobias, post-traumatic stress, and even anxiety. And due to its effectiveness in dealing with such issues, it has been a decent therapy option for many.

However, all this detailed introduction to havening therapy doesn’t clarify it’s technique too, right? Therefore, to lessen your confusion on this aspect, let’s go ahead and understand its technique too.

The Technique:

Havening is a technique of helping people deal with their traumas and psychological issues through soothing touch. This touch can be on the palms, the upper arms, and even the forehead of the agent. As a result, these touches connect with a change agent, i.e. our brain delta wave.

Furthermore, this wave develops interaction with the voltage-dependent calcium channel in the lateral amygdala; which is on glutamate activated neurons in our brain. After this, the interaction helps to produce an intracellular calcium oscillation that activates a phosphate.

This phosphate acts in a way to remove the traumatically placed AMPA receptor in our brain. Now this selective activation and association of both the amygdala neuron and the emotional component of the recalled memory of the trauma-causing event for the person; all make it critical to make the neuron susceptible to the change agent.

Hence, with this selectivity; they can target specific memories of the patient (which is bothering them). Additionally, after the first process of recalling by the client; if he/she tends to begin their treatment immediately, they face reduced distress due to the troubling memory.

Is it Effective?

Although this therapy method is quite appealing and effective to hear about, ion terms of dealing with mental stress and issue. But there isn’t much of the testimonials and research on the internet regarding the effectiveness of this therapy.

And if we take a look at the Havening’s official website; only they include a listing of testimonials that ensure the therapy’s effectiveness. But even this page doesn’t link to any researched study on the therapy; making the theory doubtful of being effective enough to sort such disorders. Other than that, there are other reports and research studies that prefer the effectiveness of this therapy. But since the majority is always what clears doubts; it’s hard for on to talk about Havening’s effective until it is personally experienced!