What I take with me from the pandemic

One thing that came out clearly in Arianna Huffington’s post on ‘life after the pandemic’ is that things are never going back to the normal. I fully concur with her sentiments. No we will have to live with a new normal; one where we will not be working tirelessly.

Because there is no going back. The pandemic has made it all too clear that we cannot continue to live and work the way we have — breathlessly and always on. Arianna Huffington on Linkedin

As a caregiver, I have learnt so much from this pandemic period. Yes, it has been stressful and it still is but we have learnt to face every day with resilience and fortitude.

Have breaks in your work life

Nothing is ever that serious that you have to work breathlessly without giving a care to your health. No, we all need to sit at times, reflect and rest a little bit. During this war, we have lost so many key people. Maybe some got infected when they figured out that they are essential and so the world needs them. But they got too tired to take care of themselves that they finally succumbed to the virus.

Always save for a rainy day

The world economy is facing a depression. But that is not much. When one introspects and looks into what they are personally facing, then things become a little bit more real. Things are tough. We are not spending how we used to. Unfortunately not too many people have safety nets. So it is time to start saving for the rainy days like the ones we are facing at the moment.

Family means a lot

While most of us are tied to work, fun and spending time with friends, we at most times forget our families. But hey, we have been spending time with them as they take care of us. It is time that we recognized and appreciated them more.

Look for alternatives to things that spend so much

We have been using tissue paper but when it ran out of stores, we thought of other alternatives. Personally, I have been using the bidet toilet seat and I just love them. The good thing about them is that they are great for disabled as well as elderly people who might have difficulty with wiping their butts.