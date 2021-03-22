Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What I stand for?

Community and yoga advocate

Let me tell you a little bit about myself.

Hi, I’m Georgiana Voicu and I’m a digital writer and copy creator. My passions are reading and writing, travelling and loving life. In my spare time I like to study languages and I speak five decently. For this year I plan to learn a bit of Arabic and a bit of simplified Chinese and work on polishing my Spanish skills.

In life and in writing you begin by presenting who you are and then you do your best to convey what you stand for. I stand for yoga or unity and for communities, either online or off it doesn’t matter to me much. Communities and the sense of belonging to a group that is grater than you are and can achieve more than you can individually is why I consider myself an advocate of this concept. I love inclusivity and diversity, learning about new cultures and opening myself to the world of travel.

Yoga on the other hand is a lifestyle I picked up for myself and a practice. I do it regularly as well as meditations and reflections, which help me keep in harmony my mental and physical health. To be transparent with you I am a firm follower of the statement: “Mens sana in corpore sano.” Only by working on yourself and getting to know who you truly are can you evolve to the next level. For me the next level is doing the best I can to be a good example for other women out there and work towards my real dreams. By following my heart’s desire I open doors where there were only walls before and I try to inspire my audience to do the same.

Building communities is a skill I don’t have yet, however I intend via these posts to start on this path and to bring to my blog more people, women and men, gay or straight, of any background and social position. To me to be human means to be an inspiration for others and to accept your flaws, while working with your talent. My talent the way I see it is to connect people to each other, to bring them together in communion. Or in other words to build those so called ‘bridges’ where there were only ‘isolated islands’ before.

Feel free to share and love this post if it does resonate to you and read what I publish by showing me a sign of kindness and open heart. Even in times of COVID-19 we can still create and we can still inspire to be greater than we have been yesterday and to live in the now, as much as possible. Why the now you might ask? Because that’s the only place where you can make a difference. The past is gone and the future is still to be discovered. All we really have is the ‘now’. All we really have is the present moment. It’s really a gift from God and I’m going to make the most of it, dear readers.

If you want to follow me outside of Thrive know that I have a blog at http://www.glambird.pl and that I also post on LinkedIn, where you can find me under this profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cristinavoicu or on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/gigi_voicu and professionally at: https://www.instagram.com/glambird.pl

Love and peace,

Georgiana Voicu

