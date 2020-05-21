What I learned from fostering a puppy during Covid-19

Like a lot of people, my life has been impacted by Covid-19. There have been good times and bad times, and amongst it all there have been lessons too. None less than those I learned whilst caring for an abandoned puppy during the outbreak.

To set the scene, let me tell you a little bit about myself. I’m a writer and I work for myself. I work across the globe, travelling as I see fit, but ultimately always returning to my cosy corner of the universe in the South of the UK. As I write this I’ve been away from my little patch of comfy homeliness for 5 months – the longest time I’ve spent apart from my home.

This isn’t a get the violins out moment, because I know people have it much worse than me. However, as I write this from my little flat in a suburb that lies right next to Sydney Airport I can’t help but think that the lessons I’m about to go into were magnified by the fact that I was in some sense up for adoption too. A wandering little soul, looking for a place to call home just like my darling little foster dog – Covi.

Dogs Are Better Than Humans

The first time I looked down at that beautiful, furry little face, I knew this was my ticket out of the depression I had spiralled into. This was the bundle of joy that would get me up in the morning, force me outside, play with me when I was down and keep the smile on my face. In a strange way, I could feel that he thought the same thing about me.

That was the beautiful thing about our time together – we needed each other. I would create homemade dog food that consisted of peas and gourmet canned tuna when it was sold out, and he would cuddle me in the middle of the night when my anxiety spiked. We worked because our acts of service complimented each other well. We needed each other.

I’m a huge believer in the law of attraction – it has played a massive part in my life and although I was sceptical at first, the amount of incredible things that have manifested have made me believe that what we put out into this world is so important. We create our reality, and I love that my lovely little Covi has in some way been a part of mine.

Our story is so ‘law of attraction-esque’ it’s almost unbelievable. I almost don’t want to share it because you might think I’ve actually lost the plot. “Not only is she crying over a dog she knew for two months, she also believes in the law of attraction, what next?!” – I know it’s ludacris, but stay with me.

The night before I discovered Covi, I was searching online for puppies to buy. In fact, I was specifically looking for King Charles Cav pups, within a 10 mile radius of Sydney. There were a few gorgeous little puppies that I found on my search, and as with all puppies, they looked very sweet. Being overseas I didn’t know whether I could commit to taking on a puppy forever. How would I get it home? What if my housemates didn’t like him? Could I even look after a puppy?!

The Law Of Attraction Is Real

That next day something very strange happened. Whilst I was sat on the grass having a picnic on a green nearby my flat (a lockdown classic) the most darling little Cavalier pup came bounding over to me. Innately I knew there was something he needed from me, and I him. He was the most bonny little thing, that looked into your eyes a little too long and nestled into you in a way that said ‘don’t leave me*’.

*Maybe that me projecting my feelings onto him – likely. God I am a sad old dog lady.

I couldn’t help but think that he really was the answer to my prayers, he was the manifestation of everything that I was looking for! How did I get so lucky?! After chatting to his carer, I discovered that he had been abandoned due to coronavirus, and she was looking after him for her friend. I asked if she wanted someone to take him off her hands, and of course she said yes.

In the weeks and months that followed, my darling little Covi became a best friend to me. He picked me out of some of the darkest moments of my life. He snuggled me when I was having heinous withdrawals from anxiety medication, became my family when all of mine were overseas, and made me laugh constantly despite the impending gloom that the outside world offered.

Here’s what he taught me:

A Walk A Day Can Save Your Life

I seriously believe this. Whether you’re walking for your mental health, physical health, or just to get out of the house during these times, walking is one of the best things we can do daily to change our current situation.

Ignorance Is Bliss

Covi used to make me so happy because he had no idea what was going on in the world. His happiness was relentless and had no limits, largely due to his ignorance. It reminded me that sometimes not knowing is a gift, being happy with what you have and the situation you’re in isn’t that hard if you can tune out to external craziness and enjoy the now.

Luxury Is Not Materialism

Luxury is not materialism. It’s not a glass of champagne and a white flannel robe, and it’s not the expensive car or decadent living situation either. It might look like that on Instagram, but it’s really not. Luxury is a drop of lavender oil on your pillow, a warm cup of camomile before bed, and the sound of someone (or something) else’s heartbeat close by. This is luxury, and it’s accessible to us all.

Home Is A Feeling Not A Destination

This sounds so cliche, but I spent the first half of March wanting to book a one way ticket home, only to have the flights I did have booked cancelled. What I discovered during my time with Covi was much more important than a one way ticket home.

It was that home isn’t actually on the other end of that flight. Home is what you create, it’s the reality that you manifest, and the beauty that can come from being open to the universe’s possibilities.

Lessons From The Universe

When my lovely little foster pup nestled into my arms for our last goodbye, he looked up at me as if he knew that truth, too. We both knew that this was a beautiful, cosmic coincidence.

We laughed, we cried, we held each other when we had no one else – but ultimately we realised that home isn’t permanent. Home is momental – it’s the fleeting joy of a morning run, the deep relaxing breaths that follow uncontrollable belly laughs, and the moments of beautiful coincidence that somehow glue our experience of reality together.

It is in these moments that we can feel most loved, cared for and supported, yet paradoxically they’re available to all of us and require no set location, person or thing to manifest.

Simply being present for those moments of sheer joy, being aware of when we feel most at home, and staying open to the universe’s possibilities, is the closest to home that any of us can get.