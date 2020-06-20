What I learned about Connection + Communication

I’ve been thinking about my dad a lot lately and it wasn’t until a few promotional emails pinged into my inbox from various brands that I remembered it was Father’s Day.

Not because I have a bad memory – but because my father passed on over 15 years ago when I was in my final year of university, so I have somehow managed to scrub this particular date scrub from my brain.

Here’s the thing about African dads. Well MY african anyway.

He definitely wouldn’t have remembered it was father’s day. Not because he didn’ care, but because he just wasn’t overly sentimental and was more a big picture thinker. He would rather focus on things that didn’t centre him and encourage us to focus on things with a bigger world impact.

He was also pretty strict so we didn’t exactly spend much time just hanging out.

Especially in my earlier years when good children were very much seen and not heard.

But it wasn’t so much my dad’s strict rules or world views that intrigues me the most.

It was his magic.

His spells.

The way that he could pretty much capture the attention and steal the heart of every single person he met and have them rolling around with laughter within the first 15 mins.

My dad, Mazi Jerry Okoro, was the ultimate connector.

And not in the surface-level way we tend to think about connections on social media now, but in a way that meant he could always find common ground and a deep connection with literally anyone he met. He had charisma for days and even as a child I could see that he was a flawless communicator.

Here’s the thing about good communications: it has the power to completely lift a mood, shift a perspective, pacify an argument and spark change IF the communicator is as committed to listening to their conversation partner as they were to winning the argument.

I often wondered where he began learning these spells of connection and communication.

Was it his formative years in our native Nigeria gingering up the community to build each other up through bettering the local area, lobbying local government building safer roads or more schools from a young age?

Perhaps it was in his role as African Correspondent for the London Times – where I imagine being one of the first black man on staff at a major paper in the 60’s and having to interview some pretty unpredictable and powerful leaders such as Edi Amin and Mohamid Ali – he learnt a thing or two about rapport building quickly and communicating without judgment of opposing views.

Or maybe it was his extensive travels and natural curiosity to try and understand the lived experiences of practically cultures that were different to his and proudly share parts of his that connected us as humans – even if it felt risky or radical to speak up.

You see – my African dad loved a good old debate.

He loved to host them, lead them, watch them and critique them.

It was incredible to watch and, I guess it was skill I subconsciously tasked myself to learn from the side-lines from a young age when I would occasionally sneak into the ‘grown ups’ living room when we had guests and listen to them conversate about politics, race and ‘the good times’ in Nigeria for as long as I could before getting booted out and forced to hang with the rest of the kids.

It seemed like my siblings and cousins had already accepted their place in the kids living room, but, a bit like dad, I was pretty stubborn so felt I was missing out on all the real action with the adults.

That was until I mastered one of his own spells for myself and found a small way to connect with dad which secured my spot in the adult living room once a week on a Sunday.



When his weekend paper got delivered I would run downstairs, pick up the delivery and hand deliver it to him myself. Then I would patiently wait cross-legged on the floor next to him and request the Funday Times – a cartoon supplement for kids that made the week’s news digestible and fun to understand -and that became our new routine when dad was in town.



On the rare occasion mum allowed us to sleep in on Sundays instead of going to church, I would come downstairs to find he had already pulled out the supplement and had sat it on the little foot stool next to his favourite armchair ready for me and our mini debate of the news post read.

As a journalist turned political advisor, my African dad would share insights into why the speakers on TV used those specific words in their speech and the desired outcome.

He explained the importance of intentions and the power of words to be able to either connect or disconnect a community.

He once told me that if I want to work in media – I had just started my comms work experience in college at the time – then I would need to get comfortable being uncomfortable at work pretty quick.

He said that I would need to have thicker skin because of the skin I am in and that my smarts will bring sadness to some people who may see my ambition as an act of defiance to what black women should be able to achieve – and that that sadness and how it may manifest wasn’t my issue to worry about.

He told me to never forget that, whether I intended to or not, when I start to work in media I would be responsible for the perception of a race that is poorly represented and that I shouldn’t take that responsibility lightly. He told me it was an exciting opportunity – not to confirm – but to actually disrupt the narrative with brilliance.

Looking back now I guess he sometimes enjoyed using his silver tongue to ruffle some feathers especially if it encouraged broader thinking about the world’s issues.

He will never know this now, but there are 3 lessons, or as I loveling like to call them ‘magic tricks’, he unknowingly taught me through his words actions:

Magic Trick 1

Never be scared to speak up for what is true.

Not what is right or popular, or keeps the peach, but what is actually real.

Real emotions, real hurt, joy and/or real injustice.

This may cost you something. Friends, opportunities, money and as we’ve seen in some cases in recent weeks – your life.

Magic Trick 2

Believe (and behave) like you belong.

Show up as your damn self always – no apologies.

Release the need for validation or external acceptance to remind you that you belong here. Don’t waste time and energy trying to be acknowledged or begging for a seat at the table.

Build your own damn table and invite others to sit with you.

Magic Trick 3

Community comes first.

There is a power in building your own communities economic wealth as well as feeding into the society you currently live in. Proactively contribute to the lives of your family and do your best to better the communities from which you originally came from. Lead the charge.

Don’t wait for a knight in shining armour to do it for you. Invite them to help, not solve the problem.

As a black business leader in Britain, who is no stranger to microaggressions climbing the corporate ladder before starting my own company, I now carry these magic tricks with me everywhere I go.

I am so grateful to have them in my tool kit as they are the driving force of everything I do in my business community.

As the last few weeks have smoked out the best and worst in humanity and my personal moral has been low, these magic tricks are my daily reminders to keep as I encourage and mentor women of all backgrounds to become economically empowered through entrepreneurship inside my Savvy Startup Club.

I often wonder what my African dad would make of the modern day lynchings, perhaps reminiscent of the ones he may have witnessed in the 60’s, that black people are still experiencing today.

I wonder what he would make of the lack of compassion we often witness from our appointed world leaders daily towards BAME communities in recent years, and the lack of listening that leads to more pain and broken communities.

I wonder what he would make of the brutally honest conversations that we are all having around race and the deep systemic changes that are now possible in 2020.

Above all this though – even in all the madness of the world right now, if I am brutally honest – I mainly think about how amazing it would be to give him a big long hug (even a virtual one if it was possible), tell him we miss him and wish him a Happy Father’s Day this Sunday.

I guess in some strange way, I just did.

Written by Irene Moore. Entrepreneur + Business Coach @irenemoore_ IreneMoore.com