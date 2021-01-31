What helping Females heal and develop spiritually has taught me about female empowerment

Sometimes in life it is important to go outside your comfort zone. That is exactly what I told myself as I prepared for my first ever female client, in my newly found gift of helping others with their spirituality and healing.

It just so happened that there was more than a 50 year age gap between us- me the former young High Performance Sports Coach aged 24 years old and Angela, my first female client, aged 76 years old and long retired. Age is just a number.

I will leave the exact details of the work I did with Angela private for obvious reasons but what I would like to share is my experiences with female empowerment from all the clients I have worked with in the last couple of years. Out of the roughly 200 clients I have worked with, the vast majority have been female and also over 35. It has taught me a huge amount about female empowerment, which I summarise in three key lessons below…