What helping Females heal and develop spiritually has taught me about female empowerment

Sometimes in life it is important to go outside your comfort zone. That is exactly what I told myself as I prepared for my first ever female client, in my newly found gift of helping others with their spirituality and healing.
It just so happened that there was more than a 50 year age gap between us- me the former young High Performance Sports Coach aged 24 years old and Angela, my first female client, aged 76 years old and long retired. Age is just a number.
I will leave the exact details of the work I did with Angela private for obvious reasons but what I would like to share is my experiences with female empowerment from all the clients I have worked with in the last couple of years. Out of the roughly 200 clients I have worked with, the vast majority have been female and also over 35. It has taught me a huge amount about female empowerment, which I summarise in three key lessons below…
- Both genders have a role to play in female empowerment- I have a confession to make. I am not a fan of this whole female empowerment vibe where it becomes a females only thing (with often subtle undertones of man-hating). We need to be working together. Ultimately there is much to be gained for both genders in supporting female empowerment, as obviously it helps Women step into their full potential but less obviously also helps men learn the most they can from Women. There is real power in a Women being vulnerable towards a man and vice-versa. I often felt one of the key reasons for my success with my female clients wasn’t so much the specifics of what I did but the fact that I was a young male who could hold a good space and help them re-evaluate some of the assumptions they held about men which concealed deeply held pain.
- A lot of the blocks seem to be around leadership- I’m not exactly sure why this is to be honest but if I was to hazard a guess I would say it goes a lot to childhood conditioning and lazy stereotypes about what leadership actually entails. Often Women completely under-value their leadership potential, which stops them becoming fully empowered. Real leadership isn’t shouting and being dictatorial towards people but in listening and getting people on board behind a common well thought out vision. Women often have much better natural attributes to excel in this compared to Men in my experience but will rarely feel that way or see their full potential.
- Female Empowerment really should be a topic we focus on- I feel it is sometimes easy as a man to get cynical or even a little frustrated with this whole female empowerment movement. Especially when it feels like an attack against men, as already discussed. Like in any debate or movement there are always going to be different factions but all the client work has certainly taught me this is not a topic to be taken lightly and one where is still much more work to be done.