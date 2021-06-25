What Helped Neecy J Overcome The Greatest Challenge in Her life

A native of the DMV area in Washington, D.C., Neecy J learned her strong work ethic and unshakeable faith from self-made parents. Growing up, her life revolved around sports. Her high school basketball point guard skills earned her a scholarship to Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania where she majored in communication journalism with a concentration in electronic media.

She also just received her Masters’s Degree from Wilson College in Leadership and Communications.

But there’s more to Neecy J than just her smarts and athleticism. She’s also a talented music artist whose passion for music stemmed from a young age when she would write songs

Now, her single “Big Tipper” has been hitting the scene hard as it peaks at 172 on the DRT Global Charts and 47 on the DRT Global Independent Charts.

Confident And Deliberate

Obstacles are a common part of life and it’s no surprise that a career in the music industry can be full of them. Luckily, Neecy J knows how to deal with them should they come hurtling towards her.

“I overcome obstacles by first being confident and deliberate in everything that I do. I try to block out all of the noise and stand strong on my craft and give it 100 percent, no matter the naysayers. I have a strong faith and always keep God first in my life,” she said.

Neecy J added that she also has an amazing team supporting her by getting the job done, has her best interest in mind, and believes in her craft which makes her more capable to deal with challenges in her career.

She has also learned to deal with stress and burnout from her experience as a collegiate athlete. She managed to use a lot of similar principles in her music career which has helped her push herself when things get tough.

Creating A Name For Herself

While the industry has traditionally been dominated by men like Neecy J’s inspiration, Lil Wayne, the tide is changing thanks to her other inspirations like trailblazer Missy Elliott and current rap queens Nikki Minaj and Cardi B.

Now, Neecy J is more than ready to rise to the top.

“My life experiences have helped me understand that life will throw you all types of trials and tribulations, but it’s up to you to persevere with mental toughness. Life is what you make it, and only I can stop myself from being great,” she said.

Visit Neecy J’s Instagram account for more information.