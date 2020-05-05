Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Has Coronavirus Taught Us About Beauty Standards?

Do they really matter?

By

In an unprecedented time that is shattering all facades, and forcing us to look inward, how does it change our concept of beauty?

How are you treating yourself in this difficult time?

I spent the first three weeks of quarantining in my NYC bedroom alone. When we decided to move temporarily upstate as a family, I packed 80% pajama slash casual clothes, left my showy new “fakeskin” snakeskin boots (absolutely useless in the mountains) on the bedroom floor and a stuffed a few jumpsuits in for the Zoom speaking engagements I knew I still had coming up.

On Day 2 of social-distancing with both parents, my usually Armani-clad dad met my mother’s new boyfriend while sitting on our mostly deserted street in a plush pink bath robe (he borrowed from my mother) with his dinosaur toenails on full display. A true power move!

My cousin was teased recently for showing up in a button-down shirt for a Zoom office meeting where everyone else including the boss was in PJs (he did admit that he had on pajama bottoms underneath that button-down, but still). People are proudly broadcasting on TV from their unmanicured bedrooms and becoming their own hairstylist or barber (with varied results). It seems freeing that people are letting their roots show, their hair flow and grow.

Maybe how free you feel to “let go” depends on who you are quarantining with, but unless you are Dolly Parton (who famously wears makeup to bed in case of a fire) it seems most of us have thrown caution to the wind when it comes to appearances – whether our homes or our bodies. And when bad news surrounds us and survival is paramount, who can blame us? This is a time when many of us are valuing nature more and putting life above all other “beautiful” things. The external doesn’t seem to matter as much as the internal. As a whole, it seems we are allowing ourselves to be vulnerable, not hiding our flaws or pain. Prayer and meditation are more than frivolous or merely fashionable.

But should we let go completely and what happens when we go out into the world again? Will we see ourselves or others the same way again? 

Xian Horn Before and After Zoom Speaking Sessions

I must say, after a week dominated by death notices and leisurewear, it felt good to put on my favorite red jumpsuit or my lace Easter dress for a Zoom with 200 new virtual friends. It felt good to do my hair up. It felt like self-care. Some of you may be dressing or grooming  the same as always and doing it for yourself. And for this, I applaud you. I also applaud you if just don’t feel like it. Some us with too much time to think, are being harder on ourselves than ever. I’ve always said we make our own beauty standards, and that we need to be as kind to ourselves as we are to others. Now seems like the essential time to do just that.

Whatever you look or feel like right now, I want to say: it’s ok. Give yourself grace – if you’ve loss weight or gained it. Do what you can, learn what you can, and love yourself and others the best you can. My hope is we hold on to the inherent freedom and power we have to not judge ourselves or others so easily or harshly, not just now in these strange times, but always. 

    Xian Horn, Beauty and Disability Advocate, Teacher, Founder

    Xian Horn is a joyful half-Asian woman with Cerebral Palsy, who serves as founder of her non-profit, Give Beauty Wings and her consultancy Changeblazer. She is speaker, beauty advocate, blogger, and Exemplar for the AT&T NYU Connect Ability Challenge toward the creation of Assistive Technology. She was named Women's eNews' 21 Leaders for the 21st Century in 2017 and in Walker's Legacy Power 15 in 2018. She was also inducted into the National Disability Mentoring Coalition's Hall of Fame in 2018. Give Beauty Wings’ Self-Esteem programs originated and continue at NYU's Initiative for Women with Disabilities, the Jewish Community Center Manhattan, and M.S. 131.

    Xian has spoken at Apple, Viacom, AppNexus, New York Life, Met Life, for the New York Public Library, Barnard College, Williams College, the ReelAbilities film festival (where she serves on the Film Selection Committee). In 2018, Xian was invited to join Cooper Hewitt's Accessibility Advisory Committee and AT&T's Accessibility Advisory Panel. She has served on the NY Women's Foundation Committee for the Future and mentored at the White House for Lights! Camera! Access! 2.0., the US Business Leadership Network's Innovation Lab (now Disability:In), coaching their Rising Leaders. Xian has also run vocational workshops for the NYC Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities for Disability Mentoring Day. She served the State Department's International Visitors Leadership Program's European delegation, and has been on the State Department's Speaker's Bureau since 2016. Xian has been featured in The White House Blog's Women Working To Do Good series, NPR, Forbes, Fortune, Fast Company, Bloomberg News, NBC News, Fox 5 and NY1 among others. Finally, in addition to writing for Thrive Global, she is a blogger for Positively Positive - a community of over 2.5 million readers and a contributor at Forbes.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
