What Happens When You Read Regularly?

Discovery your version of world

When we start reading regularly on a daily basis, it gives us many benefits which include improved focus, concentration, and many more benefits.

It helps in reducing stress levels. A reading of six minutes gives you a stress reduction of 68 percent. It improves writing skills. When you start reading regularly, you develop good writing skills by improving your writing voice and imitate your favorite authors’ word by word. It fights Alzheimer’s disease. As reading stimulates mental health, it reduces the cognitive decline of the brain. It makes you more empathetic. It helps us understand how other peoples hold beliefs and desires different from us.

Benefits of reading :

  • It makes you socially more proficient.
  • It helps in gaining knowledge.
  • It boosts intelligence.
  • It helps you in making a better writer.
  • It lets you learn about different cultures.
  • It improves your memory and focus.
  • It enhances your imagination.
  • It improves your vocabulary.
  • It boosts your mood.
  • It helps you to relax.
  • It deepens empathy.

Why you should read every day?

  • It improves focus and concentration.
  • You develop better and stronger analytical thinking skills.
  • It helps in memory improvement.
  • It gives you free entertainment.
  • It reduces stress.

Why should you develop the habit of reading regularly?

It increases knowledge. Reading fills your mind with lots of knowledge and helps stand confidently with intelligent people. It enriches the command over a language. While reading you come across a lot of words and phrases which not only helps you enhances your vocabulary but also your grammar. It boosts focus and concentration. While reading, you disconnect yourself from the outer world, you focus on one thing. This boosts your focus and concentration.

It reduces stress. As you disconnect yourself with the outer world while reading, you forget those stressful moments and this reduces your stress. It improves imagination. When you read a book, you create your own new world of imagination, boosting your power of imagination. It inculcates self-improvisation. When you read a topic from other perspectives, you get exposure to new understanding and new ways of handling a problem by growing your thinking ability.

It exercises the brain. It makes you actively growing, changing, making new connections and different patterns depending on the type of material you are reading. It develops emotional intelligence. When you read a fictional novel, you can connect yourself with the characters of that novel, how they feel, how is their life, etc. This builds emotional intelligence such as empathy.

    Jharna Jagtiani, Founder at Prerna Foundation

    A qualified lawyer and a certified Mediator by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs – Government of India. 

    She is the Founder of Prerna Foundation – a socio-legal initiative that aims to ease the access to justice for people at large and aims to work towards an increased awareness of mediation as the primary mode of resolving any dispute. 

