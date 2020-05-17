What happens when walking becomes the new family outing

Shelter in place has stymied both the old and young – we simply miss moving, Even the introverts are busting at the seams for social engagement in the midst of social distancing. This weekend friends took an hour’s drive just to stand at the end of the walkway and engage in catch-up chatter. And the poor extroverts, the constant diet of new media mania combined with, “nowhere to go” has made the mandatory quarantine a nightmare.

Thank goodness Summer is on the way. As many states ease into deregulating our civil liberties of movement, everyone, even those “not quite there yet” seem to be relieved for a forecast of “better days are coming.” While the health and economic crisis are still with us, there appears to be comforting in a family walk around to the beach, or around the block. What I have noticed with our family walks is conversation outside that was bottled up inside.

The air seems to moderate deeper tones of transparent soul searching, witnessing, and confession.

Maybe its Mother Nature’s way of bringing the inside out like deep breaths down into the belly and exploding out into verbal exhales of relief. Or maybe we are so happy to be outside in the wind that our secrets are not as dark. Or maybe we just feel the relief from hibernating from the Cov19 phantom. Whatever it is, it feels good to be free to walk and talk.

