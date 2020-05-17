Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What happens when walking becomes the new family outing

We talk and listen more

By

Shelter in place has stymied both the old and young – we simply miss moving,    Even the introverts are busting at the seams for social engagement in the midst of social distancing.  This weekend friends took an hour’s drive just to stand at the end of the walkway and engage in catch-up chatter.  And the poor extroverts, the constant diet of new media mania combined with, “nowhere to go” has made the mandatory quarantine a nightmare.

Thank goodness Summer is on the way.  As many states ease into deregulating our civil liberties of movement, everyone, even those “not quite there yet” seem to be relieved for a forecast of “better days are coming.”  While the health and economic crisis are still with us, there appears to be comforting in a family walk around to the beach, or around the block. What I have noticed with our family walks is conversation outside that was bottled up inside.  

The air seems to moderate deeper tones of transparent soul searching, witnessing, and confession.  

Maybe its Mother Nature’s way of bringing the inside out like deep breaths down into the belly and exploding out into verbal exhales of relief.  Or maybe we are so happy to be outside in the wind that our secrets are not as dark.  Or maybe we just feel the relief from hibernating from the Cov19 phantom.  Whatever it is, it feels good to be free to walk and talk.

.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Divorce and Co-parenting//

Introducing “Divorce and Co-Parenting”

by Arianna Huffington
Cute senior old woman making a heart shape with her hands and fingers
Community//

How To Cope If The Pandemic Is Causing You To Parent Your Parents

by Jessica Silver
Wisdom//

Blueprints and Balance: How Modern Parents Make it Work

by Danielle Sabrina

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.