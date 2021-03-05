Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Happens to Your Body If You Sleep 8 Hours Every Day

A study shows that sleeping for 8 hours regularly is not really a luxury, but more an essential part of a healthy routine. Lacking sleeping hours can seriously affect your mental, emotional, and physical health. Researchers found that only about 40% of people in the US get enough sleep. Let’s have a look at what happens if you start prioritizing your sleep. We believe it’s very important to keep an eye on different findings about our well-being and can’t wait to share this info with our readers. Here are 12 thing that happens to your body if you sleep 8 hours every day.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A study shows that sleeping for 8 hours regularly is not really a luxury, but more an essential part of a healthy routine. Lacking sleeping hours can seriously affect your mental, emotional, and physical health. Researchers found that only about 40% of people in the US get enough sleep. Let’s have a look at what happens if you start prioritizing your sleep.

We believe it’s very important to keep an eye on different findings about our well-being and can’t wait to share this info with our readers. Here are 12 thing that happens to your body if you sleep 8 hours every day.

1. You may prevent the development of diabetes.

Research has found that sleep makes a big difference in regulating blood sugar and sensitivity to insulin and as a result, preventing type 2 diabetes. It seems that the “deep” stage of sleep is especially critical for this and if you shorten your sleeping time, you are very likely to skip that important part.

2. You will learn new things quicker.

If you don’t get enough sleep, it has an effect on how well you can concentrate on new skills and remember new things. Scientists found that we process new information while sleeping. In other words, your mind and body are better in the morning after you’ve had a proper rest, than before you hit the pillow the night before. And this applies to any new skills, from university studying to playing a new sport. Show More >>>

Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health, Science, Happiness, Sleep, Productivity, Fashion, Entertainment, Meditation, Weight Loss, Women, Diets, Mindfulness, Health,

    Sandrine Fisher

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Health and Wellbeing
    Community//

    The Impact of Sleep on Health and Wellbeing

    by Anna Coblin
    Community//

    5 Untruths We Believe About Sleep

    by Gina Dewink
    Holger Ströder/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Sleep Deprivation Is Killing You and Your Career

    by Travis Bradberry

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.