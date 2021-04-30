Sleep is one of the daily activities that everyone is sure to do every day. However, not everyone understands the importance of sleep for physical and mental health. Well, this article will discuss the reasons why sleep is important and how much sleep can be a category of adequate sleep. Continue to listen to the following.

Why does everyone need sleep?

Sleep is an activity that can have an impact on overall physical and mental health. Yes, sleep affects productivity, emotional stability, brain health, heart health, immune function, creativity, vitality, and body weight.

Well, not just sleeping, you need enough sleep to get the maximum benefits. This means, lack of sleep or excessive sleep can have an adverse effect.

While you sleep, your brain works to prepare your body for tomorrow. Therefore, if you do not have enough sleep, it will be difficult for you to work, study, work, and communicate with other people the next day.

In fact, not only that, lack of sleep can also increase your potential for serious illnesses. Starting from a fairly drastic weight gain , diabetes, to heart disease.

Therefore, if you have entered the rest period, you should take advantage of it to get enough sleep. That way, you can be more productive through the day.

Now, for adequate sleep time, each age group has a different time, as follows:

Infant or toddler: 16-18 hours.

Preschooler: 11-12 hours.

Elementary school children: 10 hours.

Teenagers: 9-10 hours.

Adults and seniors: 7-8 hours.

What Happens to Your Body If You Sleep 8 Hours Every Day?

Sleeping 8 hours at night can prevent you from various diseases, including cancer, obesity and heart disease. Here are some reasons why you are required to get 8 hours of sleep each night.

Sleep is included in activities that have a myriad of benefits, such as the following:

