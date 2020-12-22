What Happens to Those Who Wrong Us?

Would you rather be loved or respected?

It’s an age old question, and some, wrongly, regard it as interchangeable. ‘How can you be loved without being respected?’ Some ask. After all, some of the people you love most in the world, are also those who you hold the upmost respect for. While that can sometimes be true, it can also be true that the most respected among us, are also the ones who we dislike.

If you’re struggling with this concept, think of Trump. One of the most hated, and most loved (depending who you ask, unfortunately) President’s of the United States.

See, Trump does horrible things. He is sexist, racist, homophobic, and he pushes for the laws to support those prejudices. His anti-mask campaign was responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans. And yet, he still won.

He was still the President of the United States, a dream career for millions of eager Americans who want to make a positive change in the world. In fact, not only that, but he is an actor, a million, a graduate of one of the top business Ivy League schools of the country. He is successful. As much as one would hate to admit it… and he does hold influence in the world.

Trump was able to chalk up any criticism he got as “b.s. liberal media” and “fake news” and thus he continued on in his cruel ways. In fact, when the annual Correspondence dinner happened at the White House, Trump didn’t show. Instead, he attended a Trump rally where thousands of his supporters cheered him on. He is loved.

But here’s the thing about being loved, it doesn’t necessarily mean you are respected. In fact, I would go as far as to argue as many screaming fans as Trump can garner, not one of those audience members truly respects him.

Trump is a mockery. He is a joke to even his most beloved followers. Those who claim to like him, chuckled when he got the COVID-19 virus. Those who support him, laugh at his poorly done spray tan. And sure, they will lie about it… ‘He is our President and we support him’. Sure they support him. They support ending the ‘war on Christmas’ they support the guy who encourages and vocalizes their innermost malicious thoughts. They love the guy who acts out on their deepest, darkest, and most shameful desires. He is loved, he is liked, he is even supported, but he is not respected. By anyone.

And he knows this. And he hates it. He hates being a joke to the country, he hates the criticism he garners from world leaders across the globe. He hates anyone and everyone who has anything negative to say about him, which adds more fuel to the fire, making him an even bigger joke.

He skipped the correspondence dinner because he couldn’t handle the criticism, the lack of respect, the cracks at his ignorant tweets… and so, he went somewhere he is loved. A Trump rally, but even there, with thousands of people cheering his name, deep down, not one of them respects him. And that is the difference between respect and love. And that is why those delusional enough to think they are one in the same feel a sense of emptiness inside that they just can’t articulate. See, when someone is loved because he vocalizes all of the internal dialogues people have with themselves, that they are ashamed of, they might love him, but they will still feel ashamed of him. They’ve spent their lives feeling disgusted and embarrassed with the cruel thoughts they carry, all the ‘we should go out without a mask!” people, deep down they are ashamed. Want to see how fast they put a mask on if you stare at one in the elevator for long enough? The might even look embarrassed at you for being considerate enough to wear one, as they glance down awkwardly on their phone, or get defensive when asked about it.

People don’t respect the thoughts they have when they know they are selfish. And so, even though it might feel good to indulge in them from time to time, we don’t respect ourselves when we do it.

Think back to your days in school. Think of the teacher who let you use your phones in class, eat candy at your desk, and who didn’t assign a lot of homework. Yes, they were loved. But I doubt that was the teacher you respected the most. The teacher you likely respected the most was the one who stayed in on their lunch break to help kids with their homework, who held office hours after class and spent every evening in the library, unpaid, to teach you how to do your math problems. Or maybe, it was the teacher who ran the school’s drama club, unpaid, helping students to express their creative side, and being there for the students who cared. Or maybe it was the teacher who shared a birthday with you, and so sent you a birthday card every year, for years, just to wish you a happy birthday, on their birthday.

See? Being loved and being respected are not the same. The only love worth anything is the love that follows respect.

You might see A-List celebrities getting away with walking around without masks and disrespecting social distancing protocol. You may see a man break up with the girl he dated for eight years, marry a super model two months after their breakup, you may see rich billionaires flaunting their money… These people are liked, they might even be loved, but they are NOT respected, even by the people who ‘love’ them. Even they know that their idols are flawed, even they know that their idols don’t deserve the respect a person with a more honest, consistent, and genuine character deserves.

Yes, the sexist bully might have gotten away with it, he might even be more liked than you, but his friends chuckle when they hear his name, they cringe when they watch his action… his closest friends love him, but they don’t respect him. Whereas even your enemies respect you.

So that is how you can sleep at night knowing people with bad intentions and ill manners are getting away with cruel deeds. They might hurt you, and they might be liked, but sooner or later, the people around them will see their true colours, and they will not have anyone’s respect.

I am not always loved, but I am always respected. And the people who love me, also respect me. And that is the greatest gift that those who wronged me will never experience. It is invaluable. No one laughs when they think of my actions, they respect them, because they know I did it with genuine thoughtfulness and care. Which is something not many others can say for themselves.

So my answer to that question is;

I would rather be respected. Keep your love.