What got you here, won’t get you there – But what if you don’t know where “there” is?

What got you here, won’t get you there: It’s the title of Marshall Goldsmith’s book for executives and echoed in many books on leadership before and since — the skills, knowledge and behaviors that got you to your current level of success aren’t sufficient to get you to the next.

It’s an elegant idea, and it makes good sense.

Business leaders often have their “there” carved out for them. They have stakeholders to serve, numbers to hit. But what if, like so many professionals at a career crossroads, you’re not even sure where “there” is?

You can’t know the path when you can’t see the destination.

Sometimes you have to throw spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks. But when it comes to our careers, the consequences can be enormous — finances, geographical relocation, our professional reputations, and 40+ hours each week from a dicey career decision could very well cause damage. The most important of which is time — because once we use it, there’s no going back.

I’m not a decision expert, but what I do know from my work with coaching clients is this: A block for many if not most people, is not being clear on what they want in the first place.

This is decision kryptonite and a huge energy and time leak, because they end up not moving period or moving in 12 different directions only to change their minds. Not to mention that high levels of success are often predicated on laser focus, especially in the digital age—just ask Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, or Steve Jobs.

Most people will look outside of themselves for answers. It’s is a great way to get information, connections and ideas. In other cases it can obfuscate the very thing they’re trying to clarify under a tidal wave of opinions and datapoints that may or may not apply to their case.

There are 3 simple ways to tap into your inner wisdom when you’re wondering “What next?” (note that all of these assume that you want to make the decision primarily for YOU versus external parties or factors, which may or not be the case):

1. Imagine a world in which you couldn’t fail. What would you want, what would you do? This may seem simplistic but consider that what you want has nothing to do with your reservations or circumstances. Therefore, to get clear on what you truly want, it makes sense to think in these terms.

2. Reflect on peak moments when you’ve felt the most engaged, positively impactful, and/or alive. Emotions are data and they tell us something about who we are. Sometimes peak moments will be in relationships or non-work experiences, but you can still get a sense of who you were being and what you were doing that brought you to life. And since the things we want in life are really about our feelings (achieving our goals will make us feel proud, for example), peak moments are great clues.

3. Pay attention to your body. Some of my most important decisions have been body-based. If an option you’re considering leaves you feeling contracted or constricted, that’s a very good sign it’s not right — at least not now. If, on the other hand, something feels good or exciting, maybe a little or a lot nerve wracking, you’re probably on the right track. Our minds can tell all kinds of stories but the body doesn’t lie.

4. Imagine an older, wiser version of you 20 years from now — long after you’ve made the decision — and she’s doing just fine (using female gender for simplicity). She loves you, believes in you (since she is you), and has your best interests at heart. What’s her sage advice?

These aren’t complete solutions but if you want to pinpoint your where so you can figure out how to get there, they’re a good start.

