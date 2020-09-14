Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Exactly Is Creativity? | Bricole Reincke

Do you ever wonder what this mysterious thing we call “creativity” really is? Creativity is the act of turning new and imaginative ideas into reality. So what exactly does that mean? The definition of the word “creativity” has long been an interest of authors and scholars. Peter Meusburger even says that over a hundred different analyses can be found in literature, going all the way back to Chaucer.

With such an emphasis on creativity in society, you may begin to question your own level of creativity. Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the Book “Eat, Pray, Love,” goes so far as to say that just hearing the word “creativity”  brings up anxieties in people, because they fear they are not creative. When you understand the definition of the word, you will see that every single person has the ability to be creative. In fact, we are creative every single day, probably without realizing it.

The Connection between Creativity and Innovation

Some people argue that  creativity has nothing to do with innovation – that innovation is a discipline, implying that creativity is not. However, without creativity, innovation is not possible. The very definition of the word “creativity,” or the verb “to create” means that one looks at two seemingly different, unrelated things and sees a connection between them. They then go on to create a solution to make the two things work together. 

Creativity involves the creation of both novel and useful ideas or products. That end result may be intangible, an idea or a (thought) or a physical product (a painting or sculpture). The beauty in creativity is it can happen via an endless amount of methods, and also produce an endless amount of results.

Once you understand what creativity means to you, stay focused. Some people will say that creativity is something you must be born with. Others may believe that creativity only occurs when you are mad or upset and you use that as fodder. None of this is true. Creativity and the ability to be creative lies within each one of us, so do not let anyone tell you otherwise.

Bricole Reincke, Vice President at Interactive Metronome

Bricole Reincke lives in Davie, Florida where, on top of her career as an executive, she has her own curated hobbies and interests to occupy her free time and help her relax and unwind from her busy profession. On top of creating art through photography, oil painting, crafting jewelry, and making leather, Bricole is also a competitive equestrian.

In her career, Bricole Reincke is the Vice President for Interactive Metronome, based in Sunrise, Florida. In her 15 years with the company, Bricole has worked several marketing lead positions before stepping into her current executive role.

