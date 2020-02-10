What EVERY woman needs to find love!

Leading up to the ‘love’ day, I cannot help but reflect on how this concept can make one feel. A day that claims that ‘you are loved’, leaves so many women feeling more stressed and empty inside.

Perhaps you do not have a relationship to share, a picturesque loving duo, or you are in a relationship where you are not able to be the real you. Wherever you may find yourself, I want to share this one thing…

You are the MOST important person in your entire universe. Your life is lived through your eyes. The way you interact with the world, those around you, your thoughts and how you understand life’s events, relationships, words and actions. In order to find the love that you so deeply desire, start by coming back to loving you.

I realize that that this is not an easy thing. Our inner critic is with us daily and is designed to hold us back. Doubt and fear sets in and love cannot be felt nor found.

These great words written by Marc and Angel …

“The greatest struggle in life is the struggle to accept, embrace and love ourselves, with all of our imperfections. To be 100% honest about who we are, how we feel and what we need. To stop discrediting ourselves for everything we aren’t, and start giving ourselves credit for everything we are. And to be aware that not everyone we love will agree with us every step of the way, and to be OK with it.”

So what do you do now?

Today look at the things that drain you and start to move toward the thoughts and activities that empower and fulfill you. Focus less on winning the approval of others, just do things because it feels good in your own heart.

Loving yourself takes practise like everything in life, there is no instant fix.

Something that has been helpful for me is to have this close by as a daily reminder…

Spend time doing things that help you love yourself more.

Spend time thinking about things that help you love yourself more.

Spend time with people who help you love yourself more.

So for this ‘love’ day give yourself the permission to accept, embrace and love yourself for all that you are. Celebrate not what you do not have but what you already have!

Start by spending sometime quality time for you!

~ Melissa

