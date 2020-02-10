Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What EVERY woman needs to find love!

A day that claims that ‘you are loved’, leaves so many women feeling more stressed and empty inside.

By

Leading up to the ‘love’ day, I cannot help but reflect on how this concept can make one feel. A day that claims that ‘you are loved’, leaves so many women feeling more stressed and empty inside.

Perhaps you do not have a relationship to share, a picturesque loving duo, or you are in a relationship where you are not able to be the real you. Wherever you may find yourself, I want to share this one thing…

You are the MOST important person in your entire universe. Your life is lived through your eyes. The way you interact with the world, those around you, your thoughts and how you understand life’s events, relationships, words and actions. In order to find the love that you so deeply desire, start by coming back to loving you.

I realize that that this is not an easy thing. Our inner critic is with us daily and is designed to hold us back. Doubt and fear sets in and love cannot be felt nor found.

These great words written by Marc and Angel …

“The greatest struggle in life is the struggle to accept, embrace and love ourselves, with all of our imperfections.  To be 100% honest about who we are, how we feel and what we need.  To stop discrediting ourselves for everything we aren’t, and start giving ourselves credit for everything we are.  And to be aware that not everyone we love will agree with us every step of the way, and to be OK with it.” 

So what do you do now?

Today look at the things that drain you and start to move toward the thoughts and activities that empower and fulfill you. Focus less on winning the approval of others, just do things because it feels good in your own heart.

Loving yourself takes practise like everything in life, there is no instant fix.

Something that has been helpful for me is to have this close by as a daily reminder…

  • Spend time doing things that help you love yourself more.
  • Spend time thinking about things that help you love yourself more.
  • Spend time with people who help you love yourself more.

So for this ‘love’ day give yourself the permission to accept, embrace and love yourself for all that you are. Celebrate not what you do not have but what you already have!

Start by spending sometime quality time for you!

~ Melissa

Are you looking for simple activities that promote loving yourself more? CLICK HERE

International doodler, designer, teacher, author and inspirationalist.

Melissa Lloyd, Founder at Doodle Lovely

MELISSA LLOYD is an international doodler, designer, teacher, author and inspirationalist. Her passion for creativity can be found globally on products, environments and in the hearts of those she has connected with.

Melissa combines her 20 plus years experience of professional design and communication with her passion and connection to humanity, psychology, art therapy and mindfulness infusing a deep understanding of the self.

Melissa teaches soul-care through creative practices and encourages you to learn how to navigate the stormy seas of life, reducing stress and rejuvenating your mind.

By honoring your creative soul and the celebration of living in the moment, Melissa encourages you to bring the joy back into your life and finding a place of peace internally.

Her transformational approach to creativity through doodling (and living) inspires others to ‘Always be you… for you’ living a more purposeful and healthier life.

Melissa splits her time between mothering, creating, teaching and living in her little Cottage By The Sea. To discover more of Melissa’s work visit: doodlelovely.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Loving memories for Fathers Day
Community//

The Story Of My Father

by Suzannah Galland
Community//

Let’s Get Intimate: Why you should practice “intentional speaking” With Lauren Zoeller & Sasza Lohrey

by Sasza Lohrey
Community//

Connecting With Yourself To Live With Better Relationships: “ Everything you want that is outside of you becomes just that.” with Don Scott and Chaya Weiner

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.