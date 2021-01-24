Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Employee Engagement Isn’t

Culture isn’t about bringing your dogs to work or providing a nap room for your people.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It occurred to me recently that the term “employee engagement” is being used a lot more now than it was just a few short years ago. Out of curiosity, I checked Google’s Ngram Viewer to see, historically, how far back that term goes. The result surprised me. First, let’s look at the results for the two terms on their own: 

While the term “employee” appears over the last five centuries, it showed a sharp rise in the last 100 years before apparently falling out of fashion in a dramatic way since 2000.  Interesting. 

I expected “engagement” would have higher rankings than “employee,” but not so. It peaked in the late 1700s followed by a 200 year decline and then, in a tenth of that time, in the year 2000, it skyrocketed back to late 1700s levels.  

When searching the term “employee engagement,” it was non-existent 20 years ago. With this term still in its infancy, it is not surprising that there are differing views about what it is and what it isn’t. My personal belief is that employee engagement refers to how involved, passionate, and committed an individual is about their employment. This lines up with Gallup’s definition. “Gallup defines engaged employees as those who are involved in, enthusiastic about, and committed to their work and workplace.” This is the definition that you should embrace as you look to improve your workplace.

This is an important distinction. I’ve seen many articles in the last few weeks that confuse employee engagement with perks and give aways for their employees. That’s not it, and going down that road does a disservice to everyone. Keith Cunningham was talking about culture when he said this, but it applies equally to employee engagement: “Culture isn’t about bringing your dogs to work or providing a nap room for your people.” He’s so right. Don’t pollute your engagement efforts with privileges and trinkets. I’m not saying to avoid providing things for your … (what do I call them now?) … team, but be clear that none of those things actually change the commitment and enthusiasm that your people have for your business and your mission. 

    WALLY HINES, Investor | Executive Leader | Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur | World expert in content standardization and delivery with a passion for using it to improve employee engagement at Basically

    I have a passion for making things easy, interesting, and engaging. My love for simplicity and structure started at an early age and continued into adulthood, serving me well as a commercial airline pilot. My love for aviation cannot be overstated, and I saw so many things there that could be done cleaner, simpler, and more effectively. Believe it or not, it wasn't about doing things differently so much as it was about communicating well to people to create a clean and standardized result. So, I started bringing that change within my own airline. Shortly thereafter, I started my first company to bring it to more airlines - 650 more to be exact! At some point, I realized that this was not unique to airlines; it was unique to businesses. This was a much bigger problem that I realized at first!

     

     

    No one likes to go to work and be uncertain or unclear about what they are supposed to do. I truly believe that everyone wakes up everyday wanting to do a great job. Lack of standardized processes and how they are communicated is the number one killer of employee morale. Now, I am more passionate than ever about creating engaging content and communicating it to staff, so they can't wait to read it and execute it with their team. I've seen first hand how people's lives change at work when they are engaged and clear on what they are doing. This is the foundation of everything else in a company - not just airlines, but all companies. It's so simple, and it's so often neglected.

     

     

    It's time to create higher employee engagement, clarity, safety, and profits. Who's with me?

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Drive Employee Engagement

    by Brenden Whelehan
    Community//

    Employee Engagement: The Comprehensive Guide

    by Samawat Shakil
    Engagement up people not happy
    Community//

    Gallup Says Engagement Is Up But The Large Majority Of Us Are Not Happy

    by Michael Brenner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.