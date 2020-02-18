What Does Success Mean to Influencer Bennett Heyn?

Success is diverse and has a different meaning for everyone. Today, we are going to discuss what success means for me. I am a Sophomore at Ohio State studying information systems. He plans to pursue a career in marketing/technology at a tech company on the west coast!

Q: How do I define success?

A: Well, I can start by addressing common misconceptions about success. Success isn’t about material objects or awards. Often, we are shown that successful entrepreneurs have lots of money, a big company, and a revolutionary idea that changes the world. One of my favorite definitions of success comes from a success expert, Brian Tracy. The quote is as follows: “Success is the ability to live your life the way you want to live it, doing what you most enjoy, surrounded by people you admire and respect.” As can be seen, Brian didn’t say “Success is having a six-figure income” or “Success is having millions of followers on Instagram”.

Similarly, at the end of our lives, we won’t care about the awards we won or the money in our bank account. Often, we think life is made up of big milestones such as graduating school, getting married, having kids, and dying. Life is the moments in-between. I’ll appreciate the simple in between moments I spent watching the sunset, laughing with friends, being with family members…

Lastly, success is how you feel about your self when no one else is around. Success is accompanied by mindfulness, reflection, and thinking about how you will accomplish your future goals. Forbes took a quote from Warren Buffet on his secret to success: “I insist on a lot of time being spent, almost every day, to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business.” I believe that success takes a lot of self-reflection to appreciate where you are currently at but also drive to understand where you want to go.

Q: What is grit and why it’s important?

I first learned about grit from the well know psychologist & author, Angela Duckworth. True success comes when we devote ourselves to endeavors that give us joy and purpose. Grit is a mix of passion and persistence that leads to achieving any goal I set for myself.

Angela Duckworth describes grit as, “passion and perseverance for long-term and meaningful goals. It is the ability to persist in something you feel passionate about and persevere when you face obstacles.”

The first step to developing grit is to discover what you are passionate about. Second, critically think about your life and set short/long term goals. Finally, persist in whatever you are passionate about and ultimately, you will be successful.