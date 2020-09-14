What Does Love Want to Express Through You?

I have been spending most of my time this past week indoors with the air purifier running due to unhealthy air quality from the fires. I am missing my daily hikes with Angus and Niko. And it is experiences like this that are great reminders to look within for wellbeing. They also highlight how the old model of seeing ourselves as 7.8 billion individuals competing for survival on this beautiful blue planet is not working.

It is time to come together to SEE and EXPERIENCE the ONENESS behind our temporary human experience. This vantage point changes everything and makes it clear that the way forward can only be through growing TOGETHER and waking us up to what is universal. It is the misunderstanding of who we are that creates suffering. This misidentification negatively impacts all areas of life including relationships, success, emotional stability, mental stress, and negative behaviors. Sustainable change is the result of knowing who you are more fully.

What I am seeing is a great need for more people to courageously step forward and be willing to be leaders and guides in pointing others to their True Nature and away from the misunderstandings that create suffering and result in outer discord and conflict personally and societally.

The world needs people who are courageous enough to do their own inner exploration and kind enough to point others to their natural state of love, inner freedom, peace, and wellbeing.

If this calls to your heart, please join me in the six-month Rewilding Guide Training. This is an in-depth immersive program that is designed to support you with waking up more fully to the truth of your loving nature so you can share your grounded understanding based on your experiential knowing with others.

This program is open to all folx regardless of race, sexuality, gender, socio-economic status, and ability. Please share if you know someone who would benefit from the training, especially those who have a genuine calling to be of service, but who also would normally not be able to participate due to economic barriers.

This training, however, is not for the faint of heart.

It is based on experiential learning. You will be encouraged to step into your vulnerability and humility as the doorway to the impersonal. This will not be comfortable for the construct of the ego. It will push against your learned conditioning. But this discomfort is immensely worth it!

On the other side is greater freedom to be YOU exactly as you are and to break free from exhausting yourself with ineffective attempts to manage your experience to try and feel okay. Instead, you can wake up more to who and what you are so you can effectively point others to that same truth so they can experience it for themselves.

This program is for seasoned practitioners as well as those starting out working with others. If you would like to learn more about the program, join this free webinar on Tuesday, September 22nd at 12 pm Pacific Time. Click here to register for the webinar.

If you can’t attend the webinar live, but have a question, please email me your question. The recording of the webinar will also be made available.

Click here to learn more about the six-month program that starts October 16th, 2020.

