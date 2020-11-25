What Does Legacy Mean to You? – Patricia Green

The L³ Alliance (Lifestyle, Legacy, and Leading by example) is the women’s group for the Wells International Foundation. Founder & CEO, Dr. Monique Y. Wells, believes it is important for high-achieving professional women to keep the idea of legacy “top of mind” and to observe how doing so influences their impact as leaders. She invites women leaders to reflect on this concept by contributing to the What Does Legacy Mean to You? article series.

In today’s article, Patricia Green shares her thoughts on the relationship between leadership and legacy. Founder and Chief Strategist at The Patricia Green Group (formerly I C Linkages, LLC), Patricia an award-winning relationship marketer, public relations expert, speaker, and writer whose work reflects her understanding of communications strategies for a changing world. She believes that “People do things for people, not for causes,”​ and uses people-to-people connections and traditional, niche, and social media to enhance public awareness, understanding, and favorable visibility for her clients. Patricia has also designed programs and events that empower women and girls throughout her career. Her creativity and unwavering enthusiasm are inspirational and motivational. Her proudest achievements are her son and daughter, whom she raised as a single parent.

L³ Alliance: What does the word “legacy” mean to you?

PG: Legacy, for me, means living in a way that honors why I am here: to make a difference.

L³ Alliance: How does it apply to you right now as a woman who is a leader in your field?

PG: I follow my purpose with a consistency, enthusiasm, and creativity that motivates others.

Young women say, “I want to be like you when I am 70 years old.”

I say, “Be like you with a contagious passion and commitment to excellence that inspires others.”

L³ Alliance: Do you believe there is a relationship between leadership and legacy?

PG: Yes, I do. Leadership, to me, is a journey inward. I reflect on how my thoughts influence my actions. My actions frame my legacy.

L³ Alliance: If so, describe what the relationship is. If not, explain why not.

PG: Lead by example. Who I am inside is how I show up outside.

Give to give, not to get, is my mantra. That is my legacy, my reason for being here.

L³ Alliance: How can keeping legacy “top of mind” help you be a better leader?

PG: With leadership comes responsibility. Having a legacy-driven mindset makes me a better leader who motivates others, by example, to reflect on what legacies they desire to leave here.