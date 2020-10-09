Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What does it really take to think bigger?

What does it really take to think bigger?

Leveraging the cycle of collaboration, feedback, accomplishments, and overcoming challenges.

Whenever you're going through a rebrand, which I did earlier this year with the amazing team at La Belle Creative, you're encouraged to ask yourself some tough questions. Questions like "what's my target audience" and

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Think Bigger with the Idea Collective

Leveraging the cycle of collaboration, feedback, accomplishments, and overcoming challenges.

Leveraging the cycle of collaboration, feedback, accomplishments, and overcoming challenges

Whenever you’re going through a rebrand, which I did earlier this year with the amazing team at La Belle Creative, you’re encouraged to ask yourself some tough questions. Questions like “what’s my target audience” and “what do I do” were easy on the surface. But I was in a place where I wanted to really figure things out

Yikes. In addition to just taking time out to think, I knew I had to reach out to my community. I started with the seemingly simple questions, “what do I do?” and “how can I get better?”

I got a lot of feedback, but there was one person in particular who made me completely pause. She was a past client and said, “Working with Pat means that you’re going to think bigger.”

Enter longer pause. 

I thought back to working with her—and that’s that’s exactly what we did together. At every step in the process, I remember saying, “Yes, that’s great—what else can you do?” and “How can you make that effort twice as big, three times as big?” and “How do we 10x that?”

For me, the effort is always about growth and trying to accomplish your goals in a bigger way. I feel like sometimes when we’re not motivated, it means we’re either not focused on the right stuff…or worse, we’re not challenged. We’re simply not thinking big enough. 

And I know from all my time in business that it takes a team to push us out of our comfort zones. To encourage us to see ourselves as we are and encourage us to dive deeper. That’s why I formed the Idea Collective—it’s a group of amazing small business owners who are focused on growing, scaling, and challenging themselves and others to think bigger. It’s a place where you can collaborate and get the support you need so you don’t have to grow it alone.

the idea coach

Pat Miller, The Idea Coach + Voice for Small Businesses

Pat Miller helps Small Businesses Owners turn ideas into action. Pat has 20+ years of experience strategizing and positioning events with radio stations and digital brands—including WTMJ and WKTI in Milwaukee. He also hosted morning and afternoon shows along with serving as the Director of Marketing and Innovation. His favorite part? Bringing BIG ideas to life! He built stations from scratch by targeting audiences through market research, creative writing and brand positioning. He spent years building strategic partnerships and unique programs for advertisers, NFL/MLB/NBA partners, and major live events. Now, Pat helps businesses find clear and competitive advantages to grow—and The Idea Coach Academy is an extension of that experience. Pat can bring all of this experience to help create aha! moments for your Small Business.

