What Does It Really Mean To Love A Person?

The love is a powerful feeling because it transforms and gives new meaning to the lives of those who experience it. However, it is important to know how to differentiate the real feeling from a selfish involvement, the kind that wants to have the other around just to satisfy their own wants. If you want to know what it means to truly love a person , so that you can experience it all in a healthy and positive way, just keep reading this article.

The Importance of Knowing What It Means to Really Love a Person

Many individuals have a distorted image of love, making the loved one a real hostage to their desires. This is bad because it ignores the essence of feeling, which is to desire the happiness of the other, regardless of any external circumstances. That way, a person who loves the other with all his heart, will always root for his or her good, whether they are close or not.

In order to know what it means to truly love a person, it is important that you allow yourself to experience this feeling in a pure way, always seeking to offer to the other the best that you carry within yourself, without selfishness or the desire to dominate you. Of course, putting this into practice is really a big challenge and requires a lot of dedication, but it is so rewarding that it makes all the effort worth it in the end.

1 – Before loving someone love yourself first

In order to be able to love another person with all your heart it is important that you learn to love yourself first. This is necessary so that you can experience that feeling lightly, without creating unrealistic expectations and placing certain responsibilities that belong only to you on the shoulders of the other.

2 – Love is not a necessity but a choice

As much as the presence of those you love ends up becoming necessary in your life, it is important that living this feeling is a choice of both parties and not a necessity. When you are dependent on the other, there is room for demands and accusations that are not compatible with the generosity that is part of true love.

3 – There is no perfect relationship

Even among people who love each other, it is natural to have disagreements, after all they are two individuals who had different creations and experiences and, therefore, may have opinions that differ. However, it is essential that there is a mutual desire and effort to always be in search of perfection, even if it can never be achieved.

4 – Freedom is an Essential Element of Love

Love is generous and desires the good of the loved one, which involves leaving him or her free to make his/her own choices. In this way, never act in such a way that your partner feels obliged to do something or even stay by your side, simply because the essence of that feeling is to make people choose to stay together out of affinity and not out of obligation.

5 – Love Needs Action

It is not enough to just say that you love a person to affirm that this feeling is true. It is necessary to prove it through daily attitudes, such as respecting others, treating them with affection, in short, doing things that make them happy and, consequently, rejoice when they see you satisfied. After all, to love is to enter a virtuous circle of affection and dedication.

6 – Love Generates Empathy

A person who truly loves and with all his heart is the one who puts himself in the other’s place in order to measure his actions and avoid doing things that cause pain and suffering. So, stop doing something that you would not like to be done with her, considering your own limits in the name of the happiness of your loved one.

7 – True Love is Built

Many say that there really is a so-called love at first sight, but the reality is that, although it is possible to feel an instant empathy for someone, the true feeling is built and strengthened on a daily basis through living together.

8 – Each Individual Has His Language of Love

When it comes to showing love, many soon associate it with public statements, bouquets of roses and other clichés. Of course, for some, these are really demonstrations of what it feels like, but it is necessary to consider that other people prefer to express themselves in different and more subtle ways and there is no problem with that.

9 – When Love Is True There Is No Doubt

Another fact about love is that when it is true, there is no doubt about what it feels like. Even if it is natural to have certain internal questions, when the issue is specifically the feeling you have towards the other, the certainties will be stronger.

10 – Love needs to be cultivated daily

Finally, the last fact that I share in this article is that love is like a plant, which needs to be cultivated daily with dedication and affection. Just saying “I love you” is little to keep the flame of that feeling burning, more than words, it is necessary to demonstrate it through actions.

Now it’s your turn to tell me what true love is for you. Share your opinion with me in the comments and let’s talk more about that feeling that it is able to fill to transform a person’s life.