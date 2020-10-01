Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What does it mean to be a Fierce Foreigner?

From sleeping under a bridge to becoming a successful businesswoman, a multiple-property owner and a thriving artist.

These days, everybody seems to have an online presence, but perhaps we don’t know these people quite as well as we think. I’ve learned this on a personal level in my art business, where I’ve created an online persona for my brand.

I’ve always been very open about the story of how I started drawing and how I created my art business from nothing. I’ve shared my experiences and struggles as an artist, as well as a woman, because these are integral parts of what shapes me as a human.

But there is a part of my story, of what made me who I am, that I haven’t spoken about yet… If you are looking for a pleasant and boring story, this won’t be for you.

The fact is that I came to this country with nothing. At one point, I was even sleeping rough.

The outcast who clearly wasn’t that good

There have been times in my life where I felt that I wasn’t good enough.

I didn’t get into the prestigious Academy of Fine Arts in Gdańsk, Poland (where I’m from) two years in a row.

I was crushed. I’d spent years learning how to draw in preparation for these exams. I felt like the black sheep of the family as everyone but me had a higher education and great careers. My friends went on to university and I was just a misfit who wasted her time on something that “clearly she wasn’t that good at.”

Art made me leave my country

I abandoned my pursuit of art altogether and left Poland. I arrived in London 17 years ago with just a backpack and £300 in my pocket. I didn’t know anyone and my English was basic. This was my first time in the UK and on a plane.

I was meant to study English while working as an au pair, but it turned out to be a scam to exploit young women coming from abroad. I found myself in the hands of human traffickers. It was a very dangerous situation for a 20-year-old girl and a lot of bad things happened to me.

I managed to escape and ended up sleeping under the bridge in Wembley. Eventually, I moved on from sleeping in a garage to sofa surfing in a stranger’s house to renting the smallest box room and sleeping on the floor.

My first break

I cleaned people’s houses for a year and then moved on to a customer service role in Deutsche Bank. This was my first break. I didn’t have to clean toilets anymore, and I worked on the tenth floor of a beautiful skyscraper overlooking the City of London. My ambition began to grow.

While working full time, I studied interior design at the Regent Academy of Fine Arts. I dreamed of being an interior designer, so I took a customer service role in the designer furniture industry. I climbed the ladder and was given my first managerial role at the age of 24.

Stepping up to the next level

My next job as a manager was at Harrods. This was a pivotal moment in my life for many reasons. During my nine years there, I had the most amazing business training and experience. The company invested in me and my bosses saw my potential. They were kind but very demanding. I don’t think they know what a positive impact their mentorship had on my life.

I went on to study interior design at the prestigious Kensington & Chelsea School of Design while working at Harrods. While I enjoyed this new lifestyle, it was all consuming. I had focused on my career and abandoned the pursuit of art once again.

Starting my own business on a dining table

After having a baby (he’s 5 now), I left Harrods and London altogether. My husband and I sold our house near Cambridge and moved to Somerset in search of a quieter family life by the sea. I was a stay-at-home mum looking after our baby while slowly renovating our dream Victorian home on the coast.

I had to be thrifty. We didn’t have mortgage worries but we were living on one income. It was a very different lifestyle than what I was used to while working at Harrods.

While I could upcycle old furniture found in charity shops to decorate our new home, I couldn’t afford the art that I liked. And so, after over a decade of not picking up a pencil, I started drawing again. In the autumn of 2017, I rekindled my long-lost passion for art.

Now, I create vibrant, empowering art that portrays strong women and captures their stories.

If I can do well, so can you

I am a survivor of many things. I’ve dealt with trauma, ill health, bereavement and PTSD. I am stronger than this and the past cannot hurt me. Through my art, I want to bring joy and empowerment.

I know what it’s like to sleep under a bridge, to be cold, scared and hungry.

I started from nothing and I’ve made myself into a successful businesswoman, a multiple-property owner and a thriving artist.

Closing a circle

Feeling not good enough and abandoning my pursuit of art made me leave my country and set me up on my journey. Would I have left knowing what would happen to me all those years ago? Hell no! And yet all those experiences made me who I am and got me here—back to creating art.

If you’re a woman with big dreams who is really struggling right now, please know that you are not alone. If I can do well, be happy and thrive, so can you.

Lush Eclectic Fine Art by Marta Hutt

Marta Hutt, contemporary fine artist and founder at Lush Eclectic Fine Art

Marta Hutt is a contemporary fine artist and founder of Lush Eclectic Art.

Most of her work is inspired by women. Female characters and archetypes with a strong story behind them. We get the sense for their infinite wisdom that women have to share, their spirits, moods and human emotions are carefully captured. Marta uses light and colour to beautifully represent women from around the world regardless of age, ethnicity, background or sexuality.

Marta’s own lived experiences have not been easy at times and she have overcome many struggles to become the strong woman and artist that she is today.

Working mainly in acrylic paint and dry pastels, Marta creates vibrant and expressive artwork with a cutting-edge attitude. Standing up for women’s empowerment, inclusion and diversity, each portrait has a story behind it.

Marta’s work is well respected by the public and by my fellow artists.

The expressions are magnificent and unexpected. The way she captures emotions and the snapshot of intensity is extraordinary.”

Emma O’Brennan-Pizer, artist, Wilful Ink

Since launching her own art business in November 2017, her art has been featured prolifically in lifestyle and interiors magazines such as Real Homes, Metro, Good Homes, Style at Home, Beautiful Homes, House & Home, Your Home and Home Style. Her work adorns walls of art and interior design enthusiasts and art collectors around the world.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

- MARCUS AURELIUS

