What Does It Mean To Be a Compassionate Leader?

A good leader needs to be decisive, intelligent and visionary — all good qualities to be sure. However, they’re not enough on their own. Truly great leaders also are compassionate. Studies have shown that compassionate leaders create stronger bonds between people and improve collaboration and trust. Compassionate leaders also are viewed as more competent and are more critical now than ever before.

But what is compassion? Compassion is made of three components: the first is an awareness that someone or a group of people is suffering. The second is responding empathetically to them. The third is taking action to help. Let’s break these three elements down even more.

To continue reading, visit RitaMansour.co

    RitaMansourPhilanthropy

    Rita Mansour, Financial Advisor and Philanthropist at Mansour Wealth Management/McDonald Partners, LLC

    Rita Mansour advises clients throughout the United States and the world. She is also extremely passionate about helping others and has worked with many philanthropic organizations.

