Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Does Entrepreneurship Look Like Post Pandemic?

The world has changed drastically over the past year, and business has changed along with it. Throughout the pandemic, there has been a drastic shift in the online business world. With people losing jobs or losing some of their income, more and more people have been looking for ways to make money from home. Some […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
What Does Entrepreneurship Look Like Post Pandemic? - Scott Cathcart

The world has changed drastically over the past year, and business has changed along with it. Throughout the pandemic, there has been a drastic shift in the online business world. With people losing jobs or losing some of their income, more and more people have been looking for ways to make money from home.

Some of the Best Ways to Make Money Online

There are hundreds of ways to make money online, so it can be hard to know what is best for you. Here are some of the best ways you can.

  • Affiliate Marketing
  • Freelance work
  • New Online Jobs

Freelance Work

Freelance work can be a great way to make extra money by using or learning new skills. If you are a professional in specific fields, people will pay premium prices for your work. Some jobs, for professionals, pay upwards of $100+ an hour.

The Transition From the Workplace to Online

Almost all jobs have been transitioning online. With this transition, companies are looking for more and more people who can navigate their way online. Learning new skills and your way around the internet can be a vital skill if you look to get into the online business world. However, try your best to stay away from paid programs from online gurus promising to make you millions with their course.

Affiliate Marketing

The third way is affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is essentially when you market others people’s products and pay you to do it. Whether that be hourly or commission-based, it does have a bit of a learning curve, though. The best way to learn everything you need to know about digital marketing is the Cereal Entrepreneur Digital Marketing School. It will teach you everything you need to know. The Best site to get started in affiliate marketing is a site called Clickbank. This site is a place where companies will post their product for you to market, and on some, you get up to 70% commissions on each product you sell.  

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Pandemic is Stressful Enough Without Adding Job and Money Woes

    by Samantha Lile
    Community//

    2020 Life Is Stressful Enough Without Money and Job Woes

    by Samantha Lile
    Community//

    How to Plan Your Career For the Post Corona World

    by Lucy Miranda
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.