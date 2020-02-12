What does an IT AMC cover? Check out 6 Basic Services [Plus Additional Ones]

A poorly maintained IT infrastructure is a disaster for a business, especially when it is competing with countless businesses of the same domain in a fast-forward city like Dubai. No matter if it is FinTech/RegTech company, a software development company, or simply a data center, businesses in Dubai cannot afford down servers, virus attacks, data disaster, or petty issues like malfunctioning printers and scanners. It leads to unnecessary downtime, missed deadlines, and inconsistencies that can turn away potential customers and thereby, causing not only financial but also reputational harm to businesses.

The simplest way to ensure that a business suffers little to no loss (due to IT issues) is to hire IT AMC services. Having the right IT support helps businesses avoid the dent in profits and maintain the impression on clients.

But, before assigning some IT AMC service provider in Dubai to keep the IT infrastructure in good shape, it is best to be familiar with what kinds of services IT Annual Maintenance Contract or tender covers. Thorough knowledge is essential to make the right selection.

What IT AMC Service Includes



Monitor Maintenance: It includes maintaining (computer) monitors in good working conditions and repairing parts, for instance, monitor panel, power supply, adapter, main PCB, and main PC connector if there is an issue.

Virus Removal and Virus Protection: When any virus invades systems, it can wreak havoc in various ways like corrupting files, reformatting files, deleting files, slow computer performance, unexplained data loss, erratic computer behavior, frequent computer crashes, and so on.

It’s necessary to have an expert who can immediately eliminate the virus and protect the systems from viruses, malware, spyware, adware, Trojan horses, and similar elements. The protection steps, generally, include antivirus installation and firewall integration.

Single Window Support: No matter if it is about repairing keyboard, CPU, printer, scanner, or any other peripheral or IT device, the IT AMC Dubai contract should encompass all PC repair needs.

Computer Hardware Addition/Removal: It’s common to add new hardware or replace an old one in an IT infrastructure for reasons, such as upgrade, non-functional device, or outdated system. Thus, whenever a business needs addition and/or removal of hardware, the IT AMC service provider should provide assistance for the same.

Software Updation: A business needs to stay updated to keep abreast of advanced technologies and innovation and, therefore, annual maintenance contract should also cover this aspect. The service provider should keep applications up-to-date with new software updates and new functions to ensure better performance.

Data Backup and Recovery: Losing business data is not good for a company’s status as well as operation. So, including a strategic plan for data backup and recovery can help businesses go a long way.

Besides, there are also several other services that IT AMC, usually, includes:

Corrective and Preventive Maintenance Checking system performance Virus scanning and cleaning Detecting inconsistent cluster in hard disk and other related tasks

System protection from hackers

Full configuration of the system to ensure proper working condition after repair and maintenance

Failure and defect rectification within minimum time

Help desk, on-call support, email support, and chat support

Wrapping UP

In short, IT AMC service providers are responsible to resolve:

Networking Issues : To resolve network issues and configure servers, routers, firewalls, and other devices.

: To resolve network issues and configure servers, routers, firewalls, and other devices. Performance Issues : To check all the hardware mentioned under the contract periodically and update, if there are any issues.

: To check all the hardware mentioned under the contract periodically and update, if there are any issues. Hardware Facility: To facilitate hardware until the repair is performed or replacement of malfunctioning parts under warranty is completed.

Generally, IT AMC service providers offer their services in two packages:

Comprehensive IT AMC

Non-Comprehensive IT AMC

So, carefully read the IT annual maintenance contract sample before choosing a service provider and ask to prepare the original contract according to what terms and conditions you agreed upon and read it thoroughly before signing.