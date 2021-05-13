What do you do on your ‘low’ days?

Well, no two days are the same.

Let’s #accept it.

If each day is the same for you, please let me know how you so.

The are days we feel low and days that are simply bright and beautiful.

What you do on those days you feel down matters more than what you do on days you feel you can accomplish anything!

Yes. I am referring to those days that you do not want to get out of your bed. The nights that keep you awake until way past midnight. The days you don’t feel hungry or eat excessively. The days you don’t wish to talk to anyone.

Yes. It is those days I am referring to.

You get my point.

What do you do at such times? However crazy and difficult it may seem, get up and make your bed. Keep yourself hydrated. #Smile at yourself in the mirror, even if a faint fake one. Talk to one person you can trust fully or write your thoughts & feelings down. Show up for the day and let things unfold. Or take the day off and sleep, you need that rest.

If you do the above, CONGRATULATIONS!!! You’ve slayed most of your monsters!!

#letmelisten #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #emotions #mentalhealthmatters