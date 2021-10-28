What Do Successful People Do to Overcome Challenges?

Cory Williams, CEO of EPIC Health

Did you know that around 20% of businesses fail in the first year? Being a business mogul may encourage the notion of businesses that are household names, but as I’ve found, that’s not always necessary for the sort of success that makes you a mogul.

What you really need are innovative ideas and a keen business sense. Most of that is evident when you step into the role of a businessperson. But there’s something that you may not focus on initially that’s just as important, if not more so. What you need, more than anything, is to learn how to overcome any challenges that come your way.

Over the course of my own journey into the healthcare industry, I’ve had several challenges to overcome. It’s been an exciting ride, from a medical transportation business that didn’t take off, to personal upheavals. Now, as founder and CEO of EPIC Health, I can finally see how my resilience has paid off. Below are just a few tips to help you do the same.

Take It All in Your Stride

The first and perhaps most important thing to do to maintain success is take everything in your stride. For successful people, considering challenges and using them to their advantage is a crucial tool to gain the upper hand, no matter what industry you’re in.

Turn Negatives into Positives

What goes hand-in-hand with taking things in stride is learning how to change your mindset. One way to do this is to stay positive. No matter what challenges I’ve faced, I’ve learned to not only embrace the negativity but use it to my advantage.

The more positive your outlook, the more you can handle when challenges come your way. Viewing obstacles as part and a parcel of life, rather than tragedies, is a great way to overcome them. With positivity on your side, you can empower yourself to make the necessary changes without getting overwhelmed.

Set Personal Goals

Do you know what your goals are? Remember that personal goals are just as crucial as business goals. For example, one of my main personal goals is to ensure financial stability and wellbeing for my children.

Whether it’s expanding your portfolio as I have or something completely different, find something that keeps you going through the tough times. It can be as small or big as you want, as long as it motivates you, through all the challenges and upheavals.

Don’t Be Scared of Fear

Yes, you read that right. A little fear can be a good thing, especially if it keeps you going through challenging times. For successful people, the trick is usually not to avoid everything that scares them but, in fact, to face it head-on. Being aware of fear without letting it hold you back is one of the best tools you can have in your belt.

Sit with Setbacks

Afraid there’s going to be setbacks? Don’t be! There’s no reason to expect everything to come up roses every time you do something. You’re bound to face setbacks and challenges, so the better you prepare yourself for that possibility, the better your chances of success.

Let Go a Little

If you’re trying to control everything all the time, you’re going to lose. It’s impossible to control everything and trying will make you feel overwhelmed and underachieving. To be truly successful, you have to learn to delegate and to let go. Leaving certain things up to fate can be challenging, but it’s a great way to spend your time and energy on what you can control.

Be Content with Failing

I started my first business in medical transportation when I was 19 years old. Do you know what happened? It failed! Instead of letting it crush me, I grew more inspired. I got a Master of Science, then a Master of Business Administration, and I began to work my way to the top.

From interning as a supply chain analyst at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to becoming director of operations at Troxler Electronic Laboratories, Inc, and finally launching my own business, EPIC Health, I’ve come a long way. The only way to do that for yourself is to embrace failure. There are going to be times when you fail, other times when rejection knocks at your door … It is alright and you will get through it!

With all these tips in hand, you’re well on your way to achieving the success you deserve. However, remember one last thing before you go embrace these tips to overcome challenges: You need to inject a little humor into your life.

Don’t take everything so seriously. Remember that facing adversity is a healthy way to build resilience, no matter how bad the situation gets. Once you do that, you’ll be well on your way to a life of success.

About Cory Williams

Cory Williams is an Entrepreneur, CEO, and Founder of Epic Health Partners, Epic Health, Epic Management Group, C&E Holdings, and a board member of the Raleigh, NC-based Tammy Lynn Center. Cory is a dedicated mental health awareness advocate and mentor for aspiring entrepreneurs. For more information on Cory, visit https://www.corywilliams.org