What do Bezos, Branson, and Musk do to make a Brand Successful?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says, “Your brand is what other people say about you when you are not in the room. It is all about your reputation.”

Building a successful brand out of a business is not easy. It takes a lot of smart work, dedication, patience, perseverance and the list is endless. Every day a business is born, it grows and tries to sustain over time. Many startups sprout and many shut down every day.

Do you know even well-funded brands fail because of a lack of emotional connection with the audience and less product/service value?

A brand is not only about logos, colors, or trademarks. Rather, it is about building a relationship with the customers and creating value. Physical, mental, and emotional core of the company is involved in it. There has to be a clear vision that established a reputation in the marketplace. Business coaches are pro so they know how to create a “buzz” around the product, so it is advisable to learn from the experts.

Creating a brand is a lifetime investment. But as an entrepreneur, you have to do market research and then analyze the product potential. You can’t become a ‘Jack of All Trades’ so you certainly need help. Especially if you want to take your business to the next level. Here is where the role of an experienced business coach comes in.

They help with the following to turn your business into a brand and make it successful:

Establish goals and priorities

First and foremost, comprehensive market research takes place. Heading in the right direction is important and so is establishing the priorities. Everything will move smoothly only when the elements are in sync.

There have to be short-term goals and long-term goals. Goals may change along the way but it is important to have a strategy. Customer satisfaction should always be the priority.

Identify Your Target Audience

Everyone wants the right people to utilize the products and services.

Your brand-building process will be highly affected if you know how to identify your target audience. Therefore determining the ideal audience will help support the overall growth of your business. Identify their pain points and try solving them.

Create a Powerful Strategy

The best business coach will advise you that it is very important to map out your business strategy. A home is never built without a blueprint. Never overlook brand strategy and jump straight into marketing.

Know what makes you different, trustworthy, and likable by your customers. Your strategy will influence how you portray your identity and have a purpose that becomes impactful. Understand how to convey your purpose and solve customers’ issues.

When thinking about your strategy for growing your brand, consider the strategy Jeff Bezos has for Amazon: “The most important single thing is to focus obsessively on the customer. Our goal is to be earth’s most customer-centric company.”

Outline the USP of your products/services

Try focusing on elements that make your products/services unique. Give your audience a solid reason to choose you over your competitors.

There is a lot one can learn from Apple. From packaging to event announcements, they do everything differently. In addition to this, they keep reminding customers that they offer value products no other company does. Steve Jobs would coach his team with this advice, “You can’t look at the competition and say you’re going to do it better. You have to look at the competition and say you’re going to do it differently.”



Similarly, your brand voice should be:

Professional

Customer-friendly

Service-oriented

Technical

Conversational

Here are a few tips the best business coach would advise you to consider:

Follow an authentic approach

Adopt a transparent customer service

Save time on daily tasks

Know the Risks and Rewards

The best business coaches, whether you’re in Melbourne, Manchester or Manhattan, will mentor you on how to be successful while taking calculated risks. Know what could be the worst-case scenario. The right amount of knowledge helps reap benefits. In the words of Jeff Bezos, “Risk is a necessary component of progress.”

Be Consistent

Consistency is a key component to make a brand successful. You should continue to deliver the best to your customers. This helps in creating a long-term positive relationship with your audience. As Richard Branson says, “If you don’t have time for the small things, you won’t have time for the big things.”

Performance Management

Managing and assessing the marketing activities helps in developing a good brand. Advice from the best in the business is to remember that management is a continuous process and not a short-term process.

Elon Musk has this advice: “Constantly think about how you could be doing things better and keep questioning yourself”.

Embrace the Digital Realm

Raise brand awareness via different social media channels. Social media platforms play a major role in bridging the gap between your business and customers. You can engage with your customers at every stage of their journey, whether they are potential leads, current customers, or people you are trying to retain. Using social media can help take your business and your brand to the next level.

Wrapping Up

The right business coaching helps transform your business from a small player into a successful competitor. Create a deep level of trust with your customers so that they are more likely to utilize your service and purchase products from you.

Integrate your brand into every aspect of customer experience and make your brand successful.