What Can You Do To Drastically Better Yourself In 3 Months?

Thumbs up! This message is to the point.

By
jungwoo-hong–unsplash

Three months is a reasonable time frame to change your life around and create new habits:

  • Hit the gym four times a week, combine cardio, resistance training, and functional training.
  • Change your diet, eliminate sugar, white flour, and empty carbs, eat more protein, fruits, veggies, and nuts. Allow yourself one cheat day a week.
  • Please make a list of areas you want to improve and download free PDF books on the subjects and study them daily.
  • Dream big! Set up big goals, cut it down in small doable steps, and DO IT!
  • Write a list of your bad habits and start replacing them with good ones.
  • Sleep a minimum of 8 hours at night.
  • Stop smoking! Limit your alcohol and drink lots of water!

Happy rebirth!

PS. Don’t forget to smile and love those around you and remind yourself daily of all your blessings.

Vitin Landivar www.habitsofsuccess.org

Vitin Landivar, Executive Coach and Knowledge Broker at Habits Of Success

Life is beautiful!
And when you give of yourself for a useful purpose, life becomes meaningful as well! Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote a poem on success. One of his measures of success in that poem was to: “Leave the world a bit better.”
I have made that line part of my life philosophy as well. When the tide goes out, there will be a mark where the water was. When the waters of life recede from the shore of my being and my heart pumps for the last time, my desire is that there will be a mark where I stood.
– Vitin Landivar

Originally published in https://habitsofsuccess.org/
- MARCUS AURELIUS
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

