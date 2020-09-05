What Can You Do To Drastically Better Yourself In 3 Months?

jungwoo-hong–unsplash

Three months is a reasonable time frame to change your life around and create new habits:

Hit the gym four times a week, combine cardio, resistance training, and functional training.

Change your diet, eliminate sugar, white flour, and empty carbs, eat more protein, fruits, veggies, and nuts. Allow yourself one cheat day a week.

Please make a list of areas you want to improve and download free PDF books on the subjects and study them daily.

Dream big! Set up big goals, cut it down in small doable steps, and DO IT!

Write a list of your bad habits and start replacing them with good ones.

Sleep a minimum of 8 hours at night.

Stop smoking! Limit your alcohol and drink lots of water!

Happy rebirth!

PS. Don’t forget to smile and love those around you and remind yourself daily of all your blessings.

Vitin Landivar www.habitsofsuccess.org