What can transform the world of work?

Keynote address to Hailey College of Commerce, University of Punjah – Lahore, Pakistan, November 24th

We continue to believe that worldwide demand for labor will shift to higher demands for knowledge workers and lower demands for manual labor creating gluts of supply in both rural and urban labor markets in many countries.  We believe that income disparities pre- #COVID will be greater post-COVID.  Per our recent article, What can transform the world of work to global sustainability,”  we cite, Schumpeter who advocates for innovative entrepreneurship that impacts job creation, economic growth, the competitive ecosystem, and the promotion of inclusivity in societies through work and innovation.  We believe there is hope but it lies not in the past but in the future of nimble agile #entrepreneurial mindsets developing rapid and creative solutions to dynamic world problems.

In our work, we posit that innovative #entrepreneurship, especially in underserved communities will be the new post-COVID realities.  We are working with a global group of academicians and practitioners who are producing for early publication next year, evidence of an evolving transformation of entrepreneurial innovation in underserved communities which we believe will be trigger conversations for a new and better future for all. 

A New York Times Op Ed recently appeared  by Thomas L. Friedman author of , “The World is Flat.”  The title of the article, “After the Pandemic, a Revolution in Education and Work Awaits.”  In our papers and publications, long before the pandemic we discussed growing concerns of widening  income inequality; the need for a shift in paradigm from preparing job seekers to preparing job creators; and; advocacy for technology as a transformer of work culture from the bottom of the social pyramid up.   In one brief article, Friedman validated all of our thought leadership and hopes for the future.

                        The reason the post-pandemic era will be so destructive and creative is that never have more people had access to so many cheap tools of innovation, never have more people had access to high-powered, inexpensive computing, never have more people had access to such cheap credit — virtually free money — to invent new products and services, all as so many big health, social, environmental and economic problems need solving.

The full keynote address is accessible

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

