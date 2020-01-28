What Can Success of Joker Teach Online Marketers

Loads of people were excited when a joker movie was first announced. But no one predicted it would be such a record-smashing hit.

The DC flick has already become the most profitable comic book movie of all time. With a budget of $70 million, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer has managed to accumulate near $1 billion at the box office. To state the obvious, the movie has been a rousing success.

There are lessons to be learned in the success story of Joker. In particular, if you’re an online marketer who’s in a rut, you can seek plenty of inspiration from this creative genius.

Here’s what the triumph of Joker teaches you.

Innovate Within a Trend

Both the leading star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Philips were offer conventional comic book movies multiple times. Both refused as they weren’t interested in making high-budget CGI extravaganzas.

Although superhero movies are all the rage these days, Phillips wasn’t interested in adding one more entry to the never-ending list. Instead, the director pitched an idea of a more grounded and character-driven comic book film to Warner Bros- one that tells the origin story of a vicious villain rather than a virtuous hero.

Pheonix who had previously declined to dawn any costumes, became excited when he learned how the movie will play out. And since Joker wasn’t a run-of-the-mill superhero flick -people flocked to the cinemas.

It’s a simple thing but something that most people tend to look past. Even you’re following a prevailing trend –don’t forget to innovate.

Sure, as an experienced digital marketer you run amazing email campaigns, even your link building is top-notch, but are doing anything out of the ordinary? Are you exploring some channels your competitors are not utilizing? Do what the creators of Jokers did and find a new way to achieve old objects.

Create a Powerful Brand

Had Warner Bros. released a movie named ‘Arthur Fleck’ –it would’ve had a hard time making billion dollars. The word Joker itself is a brand that’s recognized by millions. Any piece of media surrounding this character creates a great level of hype which is hard to replicate -even if millions are invested in marketing.

This shows how important it is to have name recognition. And while one can use tools like NamoBOT to create a catchy name, turning it into a powerful brand is a different ball game altogether.

So as you generate content and promote it on the web, stay on brand. Of course, the word brand here doesn’t imply a tangible product. It’s possible to market a company without that as well. The brand could be anything from the mission of your business to the color scheme you utilize. Consistency is the key. Maintain the same personality no matter which online platform you’re using to communicate with potential customers.

Have an Impactful Message

Joker covered subjects such as mental illness, solitude, and poverty among other things. It depicted how society ignores and mistreats some of its less fortunate members. The movie had a strong message that resonated with the viewers.

Now, without getting involved in too much controversy, online marketers should also strive to communicate an impactful message. Instead of simply telling people to buy their products, marketers should tell a story and try to create a connection between the brand and its target audience.

The point is to get the people to care about your brand. You can do this by explaining the solution it offers or organizing a campaign around relevant causes. For instance, if you’re advertising a health and fitness brand –make sure to create and promote quality content on events like World Diabetes Day and Breast Cancer Awareness month.

It’s not necessary for a business model to be centered around a cause like Tom Shoes for instance, for you to engage in some socially responsible activities. It never hurts a brand to show its more human side.

Visualize Your Work

Warner Bros. wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to portray the clown prince of crime but Todd Phillips had other ideas. The director wrote the film with the actor Joaquin Pheonix in mind. In other words – he had visualized the product long before it came into fruition. This provided him the clarity to keep the movie on the right track.

The same approach can be taken by digital marketers –especially before designing a campaign. In addition to focusing on the result, envision how your campaign will play out. Imagine yourself as the user who will see your post on her timeline. Will she be enticed to click? Get the answer to such questions before going live with your blogs, social media posts, and advertisements.